New test for COVID-19 could detect infection just hours after exposure





New molecular test in early stages of development by researchers at Flatiron Labs Computational Biology Center (CCB) could identify COVID-19 infection just hours after exposure with near-perfect accuracy, much earlier than current tests can detect the virus. According to CCB research fellow Frank Zhang, lead author of the study, reported on monday Cell report methodthe current COVID-19 test “For example, rely on the same principle of having a detectable amount of viral material accumulated in the nose. , which is difficult.” Instead of detecting the viral material itself, a new method developed by the CCB team sought to detect markers of how the body mounts an immune response when infected with the virus. SARS-CoV-2They note that when the virus begins to attack the body, certain genes are turned on, and segments of those genes produce mRNAs that signal the construction of specific proteins. By understanding how the mixture of molecules helps code for virus-fighting proteins, the team can identify when the body is mounting an immune response based on the relative abundance of these mRNA molecules. This is the first time this approach has been used to diagnose an infectious disease, according to the researchers. To develop the test method, the CCB team used blood samples from a 2020 study of US Marine Corps recruits that were collected both before and after the recruits contracted COVID-19. From these samples, the researchers’ computational methods uncovered over 1,000 disease-related mRNA variant ratio changes. When the researcher applied this approach to real blood samples, it showed he was 98.4% accurate in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection. Zhang, now an assistant professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said it was surprising that their test worked so well and showed promise as a complementary testing approach to the gold-standard PCR test. says that But there is still work to be done, he said. In this initial study, the team tested only blood samples, as opposed to the more common and easier-to-collect nasal swabs used in existing tests. “Although this enables a promising tool for host response diagnostics,” the team says, the body’s response to SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. The team hopes to clear this hurdle, building on the work of other teams that have gone on to create tests aimed solely at identifying which genes are turned on during infection. believes that his team’s computational approach can be easily added to these tests to make them even more effective. “Whatever they can do, we can probably investigate and join forces,” Zhang said. This includes methods of detecting infection within hours of exposure to the virus.

