Bio-physiological susceptibility of the brain, heart, and lungs to systemic ischemia reperfusion and hyperoxia-induced injury in post-cardiac arrest rats
The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees of Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research approved the animal protocol (#2016–004). All methods were performed in accordance with the National Institutes of Health Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and ARRIVE guidelines.
Animal preparation
We performed all instrumentation according to the previously described protocol7 (Fig. 1A). In brief, adult male 12–16-week-old Sprague–Dawley rats (400–550 g, Charles River Laboratories, Wilmington, MA) were anesthetized with 4% isoflurane (Isosthesia, Butler-Schein AHS, Dublin, OH) and intubated with a 14-gauge plastic catheter (Surflo, Terumo Medical Corporation, Tokyo, Japan). We used only male rats to reduce potential variation among animals that may cause confounding outcomes from hormonal and/or genetic differences. Rats were mechanically ventilated (Ventilator Model 683, Harvard Apparatus, Holliston, MA) at a minute ventilation (MV) volume of 180 ml per minute, a respiratory rate of 45 breaths per minute. In this study, we used 1 ventilation setting for all animals at all times and did not change the MV or respiratory rate over the experiments. Anesthesia was maintained with isoflurane at 2% and a fraction of inspired oxygen (FIO2) of 0.3. Local analgesia with subcutaneous injection of lidocaine (Fresenius Kabi, Lake Zurich, IL) and bupivacaine (Fresenius Kabi, Lake Zurich, IL) was administered at the left thigh and lower middle abdomen prior to make an incision. Core (esophageal) temperature was maintained at 36.5 ± 1.0 ℃ during the surgical procedure. After instrumentation, neuromuscular blockade was achieved by slow intravenous administration of 2 mg/kg of vecuronium bromide (Hospira, Lake Forest, IL) and asphyxia was induced by turning off the ventilator. CA normally occurred 3 to 4 min after asphyxia started. The CA group received chest compression cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after a 10-min asphyxia CA. We defined CA as a mean arterial pressure of < 20 mmHg; CA was completely untreated during this initial 10-min interval. After the 10-min asphyxia, mechanical ventilation was restarted at an FIO2 of 1.0 and manual chest compression CPR was delivered simultaneously. Chest compressions were performed with 2 fingers over the sternum at a rate of 260 to 300 per minute. At 30 s after beginning of CPR, a 20 µg/kg bolus of epinephrine was given to rats through a venous catheter. Following return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), defined as mean arterial pressure > 60 mmHg, CPR was discontinued. If ROSC did not occur by 5 min of CPR, resuscitation was terminated. Mechanical ventilation was discontinued at 2 h after CPR, after which rats were euthanized, and tissues were collected for subsequent analysis unless otherwise described below.
Organ damage assessment for the brain, heart, and lungs
Animals received aforementioned procedures including surgical preparation, drug administrations, and CPR (Fig. 1B). At 10 min after CPR, FIO2 was switched back to 0.3. Mechanical ventilation was discontinued at 120 min after CPR and rats were monitored up to 24 h. Immediately after extubating, a subcutaneous injection of 0.65 mg/kg buprenorphine (Ethiqa XR, Fidelis Pharmaceuticals, North Brunswick Township, NJ) was given to the animals for analgesia. Eight rats were subject to this study and 1 rat died within 24 h, and therefore the rest of the 7 rats were subjected to further analysis. Modified neurological deficit score (mNDS) and echocardiography were compared between baseline and 24 h after CPR for each rat. Survived rats received echocardiography to measure ejection fraction (EF) and fractional shortening (FS). After assessment of echocardiography, rats were euthanized and tissues were collected for subsequent analysis including wet/dry ratio of the lung. Postsurgical care including animal housing and observation were provided by the animal facility.
Modified neurological deficit score
At 24 h after CPR in the physiological evaluation study, survived rats were subject to mNDS assessment by a single researcher22. The score (0–500 points, worst to best) is composed of 5 parameters: general appearance (0–200 points), cranial nerve (0–100 points), motor (0–50 points), sensory (0–50 points), and coordination (0–100 points). The sub-parameter of coordination skill was composed of four kinds of tests, namely righting reflex test, placing reflex test, stopping at edge of table test, and ledge traverse test.
Echocardiography
Trans-thoracic echocardiography for myocardial function assessment was performed pre- and 24 h after CA by a single investigator using standard echocardiographic methods23,24. At both time points, rats were anesthetized with inhaled 2% isoflurane without intubation, and examined in the supine position after the chest fur was shaved. 2D and M-mode measurements were applied with a CX50 ultrasound machine (S12-4 sector array transducer; Philips, Amsterdam, Netherlands) by using a 12–4 MHz probe. Views were taken after optimization of gain, angulation, and rotation. M-mode measurements were performed at or just below the level of the heart papillary muscles. Ultrasound measurements included EF and FS calculated as follows: EF = ((left ventricular end-diastolic volume) − (left ventricular end-systolic volume)) ÷ left ventricular end-diastolic volume × 100 (%); FS = ((left ventricular end-diastolic diameter) − (left ventricular end-systolic diameter)) ÷ left ventricular end-diastolic diameter × 100 (%).
Wet/dry weight ratio of the lung
After the assessment of mNDS and echocardiography, rats were euthanized and the left lung of each rat was weighed immediately after collection and then placed into a 37 °C oven for 1 week. After drying, the left lung was weighed again to determine a lung wet/dry (W/D) ratio. The left lung in the non-interventional control rat group was also collected and W/D ratio weight was calculated for comparison.
Fluorescent dihydroethidium assay for superoxide detection
Dihydroethidium (DHE, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., St. Louis, MO) staining was applied to measure superoxide production according to a previously reported protocol25. Briefly, at 2 h after CPR, anesthesia was re-induced in rats with 2% isoflurane and rats were perfused transcardially from left ventricle with 50 ml 4 ℃ saline. Immediately after perfusion, brain, heart, and lung tissues were collected. At this time, tissues of control rats were obtained simultaneously. For DHE staining, small pieces of collected heart and lung tissues were mounted into molds filled with O.C.T. compound (Fisher Healthcare, Waltham, MA), and the molds were immediately frozen above liquid nitrogen. The frozen molds were maintained at − 20 ℃ over 1 h and sliced into 10–15 μm thick sections by cryostat. Dried tissue sections were stained by soaking the slide glasses into a staining solution containing 5 μM DHE, 0.05 mg/ml DNA sodium salt from salmon testes (Sigma-Aldrich Corp., St. Louis, MO), and 50 μM diphenyleneiodonium chloride (DPI, Thermo Scientific, Waltham, MA). The fluorescence histological samples were mounted with VECTORSHIELD hard set mounting medium with 4, 6-Diamido-2-Phenylindole (DAPI) (Vector Laboratories, Inc., Burlingame, CA) followed by the visualization of DHE derived 2-hydroxyethidium (2-OH-E+), a specific adduct of cellular O2•−, and DAPI by using LSM 880 confocal microscopy imaging system (Carl Zeiss, Inc., Jena, Germany). Acquired fluorescence images were analyzed with Fiji/ImageJ software (http://rsbweb.nih.gov/ij/, Version; 2.0.0-rc-69/1.52p, Rasband, W.S., ImageJ, U.S. National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD) to assess fluorescence intensity of the 2-OH-E+ signals. To quantify the degree of superoxide production, we used a microplate reader to measure the fluorescence intensity. The brain, heart, and lung homogenates were immediately treated with lysate containing protease inhibitors (cOmplete™, Mini Protease Inhibitor Cocktail, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., St. Louis, MO) after tissue collections. Samples were then applied to 96 well plate with 10 μM DHE, 0.1 mg/ml DNA sodium salt from salmon testes and 100 μM DPI. Relative fluorescence intensity of 2-OH-E+ in each tissue compared to that from naïve rats was measured by the fluorescence microplate reader (excitation wavelength; 485 nm, emission wavelength; 570 nm, Infinite®200 PRO, TECAN, Männedorf, Switzerland). Multiple well measurements for the brain, heart, and lung homogenates were performed.
S100B
S100B concentrations in the plasma collected at baseline, 30 min, 1 h, and 2 h after CA were measured by using a rat S100B ELISA kit (MyBioSource, MBS2021416, San Diego, CA), as per manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, after preparation of reagents, plasma samples were diluted with 1 × PBS. Samples and standards were applied to the supplied 96-well microplates and incubated at 37 ℃ for 1 h. After antigen–antibody reaction, TMB Substrate solution was added. After adding Stop Solution, absorbance was detected at 450 nm using the plate reader. Finally, S100B concentration of each sample was calculated according to the standard curve.
Troponin I
Troponin I concentrations in the plasma were measured at baseline, 30 min, 1 h, and 2 h after CA by using a rat cardiac troponin I ELISA kit (abcam, ab246529, Cambridge, United Kingdom), as per manufacturer’s instructions. Our standardized ELISA protocol was as described above.
Real-time PCR
The same surgical procedures were performed as described above and rats were assigned into 2 groups at 10 min after CPR (Fig. 1C): (1) The post-resuscitation normoxic therapy group (n = 6) included those that were successfully resuscitated from 10-min asphyxia CA and treated with inhaled 30% oxygen (CA-Normo) following the initial 10 min of 100% oxygen, and (2) The post-resuscitation hyperoxia group (n = 6) included those treated with inhaled 100% oxygen (CA-Hypero) during the entire observational period. For all rats, the brain and heart tissues were collected at 2 h after CPR for mRNA extraction, followed by complementary DNA (cDNA) synthesis and real-time PCR. Additionally, tissues of control (naive) rats were collected to create a reference for mRNA gene expression.
RNA isolation, reverse transcription, and real-time PCR analysis for the brain, heart, and lung samples extracted at 2 h after CA were performed according to manufacturer instructions. Briefly, total RNAs were extracted and reverse transcribed using TRIzol Reagent® (Invitrogen, Carlsbad, CA) and SuperScript™ IV VILO™ Master Mix with ezDNase™ Enzyme (Invitrogen, Carlsbad, CA), respectively. Real-time PCR was performed using TaqMan™ Fast Advanced Master Mix (Applied Biosystems™, Waltham, MA) on the LightCycler 480 system (Roche Diagnostics, Mannheim, Germany). All primers were purchased from Thermofisher: Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (Gapdh, TaqMan Assay ID: Rn01775763_g1), Interleukin-1 beta (Il1b, Rn00580432_m1), Interleukin-6 (Il6, Rn01410330_m1), Transforming growth factor-beta 1 (Tgfb1, Rn00572010_m1), Intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (Icam1, Rn00564227_m1), Nuclear factor-kappa beta 1 (Nfkb1, Rn01399583_m1), Tumor necrosis factor (Tnf) receptor-associated factor-6 (Traf6, Rn01512911_m1), Caspase-3 (Casp3, Rn00563902_m1), Caspase-9 (Casp9, Rn00581212_m1), Epidermal growth factor (Egf, Rn00563336_m1), and B-cell leukemia/lymphoma-2 (Bcl2) associated X protein (Bax, Rn02532082_g1).
Statistical analysis
Data are shown as the means with standard error of measurement (SEM) for continuous variables. For multi-group comparisons, one-way ANOVA with post-hoc analysis, Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test, or Mann–Whitney test were used. Two-tailed P values were calculated, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Prism 9.1.0 (GraphPad, San Diego, CA) were used for statistical analyses.
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-30120-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
