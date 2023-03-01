Scientists rank the healthiest diets for you and the planet

D.Debates over the benefits and pitfalls of various diets have been going on since the diets themselves began.Is the ketogenic diet a good way to lose weight or Carb-free trip to bad healthAre vegetarians missing out vital vitamins? To be exact, Omnivore’s Dilemma? Can you eat vegans? sugarAnd do ancient adherents actually know about us ancient ancestors ate?

a study published this week in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition The impact of our choices on the climate. Our food system is The third Livestock alone accounts for 14%, and our diet can have a significant impact on future emissions.

Use of data collected from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Health and Nutrition Survey Using nearly 17,000 American adults, researchers at Tulane University identified six popular American diets—vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, paleo, keto, and omnivore—and compared their environmental impacts and nutrition. We compared them based on the quality of The keto diet, which prioritizes fat and refrains from carbs, is the most carbon-intensive, producing about 3 kg of carbon dioxide for every 1,000 calories consumed. kg CO2 came in second, and the omnivore diet started at 2.2 kg CO2.

The diets with the lowest carbon emissions (0.7 kg vegan and 1.2 kg vegetarian) were generally healthier than the carbon-rich, meat-rich alternatives, the first author said. increase. Diego Rose“It’s a win-win for the environment and nutrition,” says Dr. Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine Nutrition Program Director. He has one notable exception. At 1.6 kg CO2 per 1,000 calories, the pescatarian diet USDA Healthy Eating Index(The index is scored out of 100, with the closer to 100 the healthier the diet.)

One-third of omnivores, comprising 86% of survey respondents, said giving up meat on a given day would amount to excluding 340 million people, the report said. car miles– Value of carbon emissions. If one-third gave up meat for a year, it would equate to his 4.9% of the US total emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement, while significantly improving nutritional quality.

“Give up meat completely is the easiest way to improve your health. [carbon] Your footprint and your health,” says Rose. “But most people can get better results by simply eating less.” There are also options for climate-conscious keto boa and paleo, he adds. “Beef has eight to 10 times the climate impact of chicken by weight, so even people on a keto diet may do better if they transition to chicken and eggs for protein.” I have.

A version of this story is climate is everything Newsletter. sign up, click here.

Other must-read articles from TIME

inquiry and [email protected].