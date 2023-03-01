Common zero-calorie artificial sweeteners increase risk of heart events

March 1, 2023
Hazen has been named co-inventor of pending and issued patents in cardiovascular diagnostics and therapy held by the Cleveland Clinic and is a paid consultant, formerly at Procter and Gamble and now at Zehna Therapeutics. reporting. He also receives research funding from Procter and Gamble, Roche Diagnostics, and Zehna Therapeutics, and royalties from Quest Diagnostics, the Cleveland HeartLab, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter and Gamble, for inventions or discoveries related to cardiovascular diagnostics or therapeutics. You are reporting that you are eligible to receive payment. and Zehna Therapeutics. See the study for relevant disclosures of all other authors.
Erythritol, a popular artificial sweetener, was linked to a worsening risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a new study published in . natural medicine.
Stanley L. Hazen, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Lerner Institute’s Division of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences and co-chair of the Cleveland Clinic’s Preventive Cardiology Division, Dr. Erythritol is a molecule that the body makes naturally, he told Healio. It has become one of those used in artificial and sugar-free foods.
Hazen and his colleagues initially sought to identify what new pathways might be linked to heart disease because of residual cardiovascular risk. “There is no irony in this game,” he said.
But when they discovered that erythritol topped a new pathway linked to heart disease, it raised some alarms and they looked deeper.
“We know that most events still continue to occur despite treatment of cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, and all of the traditional risk factors. At least 50% of heart attacks and strokes still occur. he said. “With this unbiased approach, this is what permeated as the top new pathways we discovered.”
An unbiased approach is mass spectrometry, Hazen said.In the first non-targeted metabolomics study in patients undergoing cardiac risk assessment, researchers found that circulating levels of multiple polyol sweeteners, particularly erythritol, It is associated with the risk of developing a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE).
These results were replicated in a large US cohort and also in a large European cohort. Patients in the highest quartile of erythritol levels were 1.8 (95% CI, 1.18-2.77) in the US cohort and 2.21 (95% CI, 1.2 had an adjusted HR of -4.07).
The researchers also took blood from volunteers without CVD or diabetes to see how erythritol levels affected other populations.
Hazen and colleagues ultimately found that “potentially increased thrombotic risk may occur long-term” after taking erythritol. This is a concern given that artificial sweeteners are typically marketed for people who are obese or have diabetes. Or someone with a history of CVD — the same patient who is at risk for her future CVD event.
“Instead, trying to gain some benefit by cutting calories or cutting sugar can inadvertently do harm when it comes to heart disease risk.
He pointed out that high erythritol concentrations predict increased cardiovascular risk not only in people with CVD or diabetes, but also in those without.
“We also took whole blood from healthy volunteers with no known diabetes or heart disease and raised the erythritol levels in the blood to reduce platelets to levels seen in healthy volunteers who drank artificially sweetened drinks. In addition, the combination with erythritol was more than sufficient to induce a prothrombotic state and promote thrombus formation even in platelets of healthy volunteers.
Therefore, “concerns about erythritol should consider not only those at risk, but also those who are middle-aged and may or may not have heart disease or diabetes,” Hazen said. increase.
“At this time, we advise our patients to avoid erythritol,” Hazen said. It doesn’t seem to be okay in terms of avoiding the long term risk of seizures and stroke. .”
Hazen also said he recommends buying food from the produce section rather than buying highly processed, man-made products.
“I understand people are trying to choose healthier alternatives, but I didn’t know this a year ago,” he said. “Now, until further research is done, I think we should probably re-evaluate how wise it is to use it.”
In future research, Hazen said: A pathway between erythritol and the risk of CVD”.
“One day, if we can better understand how this is linked to increased CVD risk, we may be able to intervene and help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients.” Hazen said. “That’s our long-term goal.”
Meanwhile, the researchers said their findings “underscore the need to establish reporting requirements, safety profiles, and margins for daily intake, given that widespread consumption continues to increase.” “Public policy decisions need to be evidence-based and more informed.”
