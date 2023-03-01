Milikizumab-treated IBD patients who achieved HEMI showed improved CRP and fCal levels





Remo Panaccione, MD Credit: Crohn’s Disease and Colitis Canada patient inflammatory bowel disease Milikizumab-treated (IBD) patients may have statistically significant reductions in certain inflammatory biomarkers such as fecal calprotectin (fCal) and C-reactive protein (CRP).1 A team led by Remo Panaccione, MD, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, evaluated milikizumab-treated IBD patients for fCal and CRP biomarkers in patients who achieved histologic and endoscopic remission. He was an IBD patient who did not go into remission. The data were presented at the 2023 European Crohn’s Disease and Colitis Organizing Congress in Copenhagen. Milikizumab is an IL-23 antibody against p19 showing promise in the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled LUCENT-1 and LUCENT-2 trials is. Further focus is on understanding the relationship between improved histological and endoscopic endpoints and improvements in the inflammatory biomarkers fCal and CRP in milikizumab-treated patients. In this study, investigators examined data from 868 patients from an induction study who received intravenous therapy every 4 weeks for 12 weeks and patients who were induction responders at 12 weeks. . 52. The team evaluated the achievement of histologic endoscopic mucosal improvement (HEMI), histologic endoscopic mucosal remission (HEMR), fCal (≤250 µg/g) and CRP at weeks 12 and 52. (≤6mg/L) levels were investigated in relation to improvement. Fisher’s exact test. Results showed that milikizumab-treated patients who achieved HEMI (n = 235) had higher fCal (76.2%) and CRP values ​​( 88.5%), indicating a high rate of normalization (21.8% and 72.7%; both P. <0.001). There was also a higher proportion of patients achieving HEMR (n = 193) with normalized fCal (76.6%) and CRP values ​​(88%) compared to patients who did not achieve HEMR (n = 207). (33.8% and 63.3%; both P. <0.001). “Both [week] 12 and [week] 52, Milikizumab-treated patients who achieved HEMI or HEMR showed statistically significant improvements in fCal and CRP levels,” the researchers explained. We suggest that it may be a useful marker for histology and endoscopy results after introduction and maintenance by . R Panaccione, C Sapin, FW Chan-Diehl, RE Moses, B Siegmund, A Walsh, T Kobayashi, DS Parabir, S Travis, severe active ulcerative colitis treated with DOP90 milikizumab, Journal of Crohn’s Disease and ColitisVolume 17, published by Supplement_1, February 2023, pages i167–i169, https://doi.org/10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjac190.0130

