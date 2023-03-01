Health
Barriers to breast cancer screening
Here, we explore why some people struggle to access critical breast screenings and what can be done to change this.
According to new data in February 2023, the percentage of women who received invitations for breast exams in 2021/22 remained at a record low of just 62% for the second consecutive year. Although screening attendance declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of routine breast screening was actually declining in the UK well before the pandemic.
Breast screening availability also varies by community. For example, women living in extreme poverty or from certain minority communities are much less likely to undergo regular breast screening. These same groups often have higher rates of late diagnosis. Low levels of screening are an underlying factor driving health inequalities in breast cancer survival, although not the only reason.
There are many potential issues that can make getting screened difficult for some people. I have a problem of sorts.
accessibility barriers
There are practical challenges and hurdles that prevent eligible people from getting screened. Some women find it difficult to contact local screening services to make or reschedule appointments, or do not have the time to attend screenings away from work or caregiving responsibilities. Without more convenient and flexible routes to breast screening, such as appointments and walk-in appointments, these issues will continue to prevent many from getting invited.
There may also be problems with the location of screening services. The inability to travel to the venue or use public transport to get there can be a problem. It applies to people in more rural areas who have limited time. Breast screening services should also be easy to find and located where women feel safe to visit at any time. Accessibility barriers are much more likely to affect women with physical and mental disabilities, so information about the support and coordination available to assist women is very important.
There are also technical issues that may occur with the program. If it is difficult to transfer screening records between services when people move, are not registered with a GP, or do not have the appropriate information recorded, people to be screened can be invited to It may not be possible.
information barrier
Insufficient information or misunderstandings can lead to fewer invitees. Despite many recent advances, providing health information, including breast screening invitations, in the appropriate language and format remains a challenge.
People need to ask questions and have the opportunity to get more information about breast screening from reliable sources. I have questions or concerns about whether I have breast cancer or breast cancer in general. If these questions are not answered, fear and anxiety can deter people from getting screened.
There is a common but false assumption about screening that must be debunked. Women invited for screening should understand that this offer is open to those without symptoms and that even relatively young, healthy women with no family history can develop the disease. We need to promote screening as the best way to detect breast cancer early, when it has the highest survival rate, so that women realize the importance of regular screening.
social and cultural barriers
There are also less visible social factors, but they can still have a negative impact on uptake of breast screening.
Myths and misconceptions that cancer is a source of shame, moral failure, or punishment for wrongdoing persist in some communities, along with the view that any type of cancer diagnosis is deadly. factors may cause women to avoid screening due to fear of social isolation or possible death sentence.
In some communities, people may be genuinely afraid of facing stigma when accessing health care, especially if they have had bad experiences in the past. Cultural or religious beliefs about modesty, and concerns about maintaining dignity can also be major obstacles to participating in breast screening. Screening services should be prepared to understand and adapt to individual needs so that everyone feels welcome, respected and supported when invited for breast screening.
More broadly, the Women’s Health Strategy released last year emphasized the lack of open and honest conversations about women’s bodies and conditions that primarily affect women, with many women putting their needs above those of others. also noted that they feel unable to prioritize their own health. These dynamics only increase the need for breast screening to be so important and easily accessible. Therefore, as many eligible women as possible will receive the invitation.
What we are doing to improve access to breast cancer screening
We need breast screening accessible to all eligible women and with sufficient staff and resources to provide the care they deserve now and for decades to come.
More government funding is needed to remove screening barriers, support units, and modernize programs. This is why the government has launched a petition demanding urgent investment in breast cancer screening to prevent breast cancer deaths. Because when it comes to breast cancer, we have #NoTimeToWaste.
|
Sources
2/ https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/news-personal-stories/barriers-breast-cancer-screening
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Barriers to breast cancer screening
- The battle between biotech companies over next-generation gene-editing tools
- Significant, but not biologically relevant: Nosema ceranae infections and winter losses of honey bee colonies
- How COVID-19 helps advance our understanding of immunology
- Comparative validation of AI and non-AI methods in MRI volumetry to diagnose Parkinsonian syndromes
- Amid the rapid increase in drug-resistant cases, in the case of acute diarrhea, “Shigellosis should be considered”
- Bill Maher on waking up and why being an older president isn’t a bad thing
- Did Covid start in a Chinese lab?
- PIKfyve inhibition rescues ALS pathology
- Colorectal Cancer Rise in Adults Under 55, Reported
- Boris Johnson told to put up or shut up and back Sunaks Brexit deal
- Milikizumab-treated IBD patients who achieved HEMI showed improved CRP and fCal levels