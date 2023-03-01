Barriers to breast cancer screening

Here, we explore why some people struggle to access critical breast screenings and what can be done to change this.

According to new data in February 2023, the percentage of women who received invitations for breast exams in 2021/22 remained at a record low of just 62% for the second consecutive year. Although screening attendance declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of routine breast screening was actually declining in the UK well before the pandemic.

Breast screening availability also varies by community. For example, women living in extreme poverty or from certain minority communities are much less likely to undergo regular breast screening. These same groups often have higher rates of late diagnosis. Low levels of screening are an underlying factor driving health inequalities in breast cancer survival, although not the only reason.

accessibility barriers

There are practical challenges and hurdles that prevent eligible people from getting screened. Some women find it difficult to contact local screening services to make or reschedule appointments, or do not have the time to attend screenings away from work or caregiving responsibilities. Without more convenient and flexible routes to breast screening, such as appointments and walk-in appointments, these issues will continue to prevent many from getting invited.

There may also be problems with the location of screening services. The inability to travel to the venue or use public transport to get there can be a problem. It applies to people in more rural areas who have limited time. Breast screening services should also be easy to find and located where women feel safe to visit at any time. Accessibility barriers are much more likely to affect women with physical and mental disabilities, so information about the support and coordination available to assist women is very important.

There are also technical issues that may occur with the program. If it is difficult to transfer screening records between services when people move, are not registered with a GP, or do not have the appropriate information recorded, people to be screened can be invited to It may not be possible.

information barrier

Insufficient information or misunderstandings can lead to fewer invitees. Despite many recent advances, providing health information, including breast screening invitations, in the appropriate language and format remains a challenge.

People need to ask questions and have the opportunity to get more information about breast screening from reliable sources. I have questions or concerns about whether I have breast cancer or breast cancer in general. If these questions are not answered, fear and anxiety can deter people from getting screened.

There is a common but false assumption about screening that must be debunked. Women invited for screening should understand that this offer is open to those without symptoms and that even relatively young, healthy women with no family history can develop the disease. We need to promote screening as the best way to detect breast cancer early, when it has the highest survival rate, so that women realize the importance of regular screening.

social and cultural barriers

There are also less visible social factors, but they can still have a negative impact on uptake of breast screening.

Myths and misconceptions that cancer is a source of shame, moral failure, or punishment for wrongdoing persist in some communities, along with the view that any type of cancer diagnosis is deadly. factors may cause women to avoid screening due to fear of social isolation or possible death sentence.

In some communities, people may be genuinely afraid of facing stigma when accessing health care, especially if they have had bad experiences in the past. Cultural or religious beliefs about modesty, and concerns about maintaining dignity can also be major obstacles to participating in breast screening. Screening services should be prepared to understand and adapt to individual needs so that everyone feels welcome, respected and supported when invited for breast screening.

More broadly, the Women’s Health Strategy released last year emphasized the lack of open and honest conversations about women’s bodies and conditions that primarily affect women, with many women putting their needs above those of others. also noted that they feel unable to prioritize their own health. These dynamics only increase the need for breast screening to be so important and easily accessible. Therefore, as many eligible women as possible will receive the invitation.

What we are doing to improve access to breast cancer screening

We need breast screening accessible to all eligible women and with sufficient staff and resources to provide the care they deserve now and for decades to come.

More government funding is needed to remove screening barriers, support units, and modernize programs. This is why the government has launched a petition demanding urgent investment in breast cancer screening to prevent breast cancer deaths. Because when it comes to breast cancer, we have #NoTimeToWaste.

