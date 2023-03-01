Health
Fallopian Tube (Fallipian Tube) Reversal: Benefits, Factors to Consider Before Choosing | Health
Zarafshan Shiraz
During conception, a woman must release an egg from her ovary, which then passes through it. Fallopian tube Fertilized by sperm, but if you decide not to have more children, you have options to explore contraception You can choose to sterilize by tubal ligation. In tubal ligation reversal (tubal reanastomosis), a previously severed/blocked and knotted tubal is reunited using laparoscopic surgery.
In doing so, it can help the fertilized egg re-enter the uterus during embryo transfer and implantation, health experts say, and the operation is performed laparoscopically under general anesthesia and takes about two seconds. Lasts hours. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, a consultant fertility expert at Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, these factors should be considered before opting for fallopian tube (fallopian tube) reversal –
• BMI and reproductive health: did you know? A woman with a body mass index (BMI) above her 32 is not suitable to undergo this procedure. In addition, various reasons such as endometriosis and fibroids may also influence the decision regarding this procedure. The ovaries and uterus are also monitored thoroughly before undergoing surgery.
• Year: Women under the age of 40 can opt for this procedure. However, persons over the age of 40 must be thoroughly evaluated and only then declared suitable for this procedure.
• Types of previous tubal ligation surgery: Patients whose cilia (ends of fallopian tubes) were removed during ligation are not an option for this procedure. A fertility consultant can take a look at your medical history and then tell you what you need to do in your case.
• Current state of fallopian tubes: The average fallopian tube length is 7 to 8 inches. Fallopian tubes must be at least 4 inches long for this procedure to be selected.
Of the benefits of tubal reversal, she said: Complications associated with this procedure are few and safe. Asked whether tubal reversal is recommended for infertile couples, she responded: For young women without infertility, tubal ligation reversal is a good alternative, but for infertile couples and women over the age of 40, IVF embryo transfer can be done. “
