CDC says 20,000 people may have contracted measles at Kentucky religious gatherings









CNN

—

About 20,000 people who attended a large religious gathering in Kentucky last month may have been exposed to measles, and unvaccinated attendees should be quarantined for 21 days and monitored for symptoms, it said. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. Health Alert Network Advisory on friday. A CDC alert was sent to clinicians and public health officials after the Kentucky Department of Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated individual on February 24. Age 18, Asbury College, Wilmore, Kentucky As CNN previously reported. According to the CDC, an estimated 20,000 people from Kentucky, other US states, and other countries attended the rally at the time, and an unknown number may have been exposed. “If I participate Asbury College Gathering If you have not been vaccinated against measles on February 17 or 18 or have not been fully vaccinated, isolate for 21 days after your last infection, monitor for measles symptoms and We must avoid spreading measles to others. Recommendation. CDC officials also said two doses of the MMR vaccine are About 97% effective against measles. For anyone who has measles or thinks they have the virus, the CDC recommends isolating them from other people and calling their health care facility before getting tested. . Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that begins with symptoms typical of many respiratory illnesses, usually a characteristic rash on the face that spreads downward 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin. . CDC recommends that clinicians attend the Kentucky event on February 17 or 18, have been in contact with a participant, or have recently traveled abroad, especially to an ongoing country, with compatible symptoms. It is recommended to pay attention to cases of outbreak. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, measles immunization coverage has declined globally, resulting in measles outbreaks in all World Health Organization (WHO) regions,” the CDC said in a health advisory. I’m here. In the United States, measles cases have increased from 49 in 2021 to 121 in 2022, including outbreaks in Minnesota and Ohio. CDC officials said their recommendations for the Kentucky case emphasize “the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and appropriate treatment.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/03/health/measles-kentucky-asbury-cdc/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos