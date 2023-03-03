Health
Man dies of brain-eating amoeba after washing sinuses with tap water : NPR
Steve Helber/AP
A man in Southwest Florida has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba. State health officials say it “may be the result of sinus irrigation using tap water.”
Charlotte County Florida Department of Health confirmed on thursday unidentified man dead Naegleria fowleri.
State and local health and environmental agencies “will continue to coordinate this ongoing investigation, implement protective measures, and take necessary corrective actions,” it added.
Single-celled amoebas live in warm freshwater and, when ingested through the nose, can cause a rare but almost always fatal brain infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Aggregated Between 1962 and 2022, there were 157 PAM infections in the United States, just four. known survivor (A fifth Florida teenager has been fighting for his life since last summer. Online fundraiser by his family).
agency the data suggests This is the first reported infection in February or March.
Infections are most common in southern states and warmer months. people are swimming —and submerge your head—in a lake or river.
But it can also occur when people use contaminated tap water. rinse the sinusesas part of religious ceremonies or as a cold remedy at home.
of According to the CDC The disease progresses rapidly and is usually fatal within about 5 days of onset.
The first symptoms of PAM may include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, and usually begin about 5 days after infection (but can start anywhere within 1-12 days). Subsequent symptoms include stiff neck, confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and coma.
Naegleria fowleri It has not been shown to spread via water vapor, aerosol droplets, person-to-person transmission, or drinking water, a fact Florida health officials highlighted this week.
“infection Naegleria fowleri It is rare and occurs only when amoeba-contaminated water enters the body through the nose.
That said, there are steps you can take to mitigate the risks.
How Safe Are Sinus Cleansers?
Many people use a neti pot or nasal cleaning device such as a bulb syringe or squeeze bottle to flush out clogged sinuses in inclement weather.
of Food and Drug Administration They are “generally safe and effective…when used and washed properly”.
This means not rinsing with tap water, which is safe to swallow but may contain low levels of microorganisms that cannot be ingested through the nose.
Instead, use store-bought distilled or sterile water, or tap water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes and cooled until lukewarm (then stored in a clean, sealed container and stored within 24 hours). ).
You can also use Special water purifier — labeled “NSF 53” or “NSF 58” — designed to eliminate these bacteria.
Next, make sure your hands and device are clean and completely dry, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
The FDA then suggests cleaning the device, drying the inside with a paper towel, or air drying before using it again.
Splash, Splash, and Beware
of CDC warns You should “always assume” that there is a risk of infection when entering warm fresh water.
“The only surefire way to prevent infection is to avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater, especially during the summer,” officials say.
If you swim, keep water out of your nose.
This means not jumping or plunging into warm fresh water, and not soaking your head in hot springs or other untreated geothermal waters.
Also avoid digging up or stirring up sediment in shallow water, as this is a likely habitat for amoebas.
And while swimming, keep your nose closed, use a nose clip, or keep your head out of the water.
People should also try to avoid getting water up their noses when bathing, showering or washing their faces, Florida health officials say.
To keep plastic or inflatable pools clean, they recommend emptying after each use, scrubbing and drying, and chlorinating the pool before and during use.
Authorities also warn against letting unsupervised children play with hoses and sprinklers, as well as slip-and-slide and other similar activities that are difficult to keep water from entering their noses.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/03/1160980794/neti-pot-safety-brain-eating-amoeba
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
