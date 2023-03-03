Health
COVID Pill Is First Product To Reduce Positive Test Time After Infection
COVID-19 can wreak havoc on even those who do not develop serious illness. Currently, the test data are antiviral drug The drug, called encitrelvir, is the first drug to shorten mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms by about a day and reduce the number of days testing positive in a statistically significant way. SARS-CoV-2.
Shionogi, a drug manufacturer in Osaka, Japan, said the data also show that encitrelvir may prevent long-term COVID-19. But scientists are skeptical of the claims, design of clinical trials. The study, presented February 21 at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Seattle, Washington, has not yet been peer-reviewed.
Two oral antiviral drugs are already widely used to treat COVID-19. pax robid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) and MornupiravirBoth are intended for people at high risk of severe disease. However, encitrelvir has been tested in people regardless of risk and may have implications for use in low-risk individuals. However, preliminary evidence suggests that paxlovid may have this effect.
COVID cough pills
Organizers of the Encitrelvir trial studied about 1,200 people, primarily to determine whether the drug could speed recovery. As a result, participants who took the 125-mg encitrelvir tablet recovered about 24 hours faster from five specific symptoms: stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, hot or fever, and low energy or fatigue. .
Participants who took the 125-milligram dose tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 about 29 hours earlier than those who took the placebo. It was the first study to show a statistically significant shortening of .
COVID drug causes virus to mutate — and now some want to stop using it
A subset of participants were asked about symptoms of COVID-19 at 3 and 6 months after study enrollment and during the acute infection period. A person who reported two or more of the same symptoms on at least two consecutive occasions during this period was defined as having long her COVID. A participant who had relatively more symptoms in the early stages of the disease had a 14% risk of developing his long-term COVID when taking antiviral medications, compared to a similar participation in the placebo group. risk was 26%. This led Shionogi to conclude that the participant who received encitrelvir had a reduced risk of developing her long-term COVID.
question the design
However, scientists not involved in the study point out that the trial was not specifically intended to investigate long-term COVID risks. It didn’t mention how to analyze long data at all.
This means, for example, it’s unclear whether Shionogi’s long definition of COVID was decided before the trial began, said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, Calif. says. He added that because this was an exploratory stage of the study, no strong conclusions could be drawn.
Simon Portsmouth, head of clinical development at Shionogi in Florham Park, N.J., said that past COVID wasn’t as well defined as it is today, so the company couldn’t identify a plan to pre-analyze lengthy COVID data. He said these results, while not conclusive, will shape ongoing trials evaluating the effects of encitrelvir on symptoms of COVID-19.
How common is long COVID? Why studies give different answers
Scientists say it’s plausible that antivirals could prevent long-term COVID. A recent analysis found that people who took paxlovid had a lower risk of developing long-term COVID than those who did not take antiviral drugs.1This study, published as a preprint, has not yet been peer-reviewed. Study co-author Ziyad Al-Aly, director of research and development at the St. Louis Health Care System, VA, Missouri, said the Encitrelville data showed that attacking the virus early in the infection could reduce the risk of prolonging COVID. . ”
Topol agrees that the data published by Shionogi supports the idea that antivirals protect against long-term COVID, at least if residual virus is responsible for long-term symptoms. To do.
lingering question
However, there is no consensus that persistent viruses cause prolonged COVID. “It’s entirely possible that the virus has nothing to do with long-term COVID,” says Edward Mills, a health researcher at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada. he points out that it could be
Danny Altman, an immunologist at Imperial College London, says the best study to investigate whether antiviral drugs prevent the prolongation of COVID is due to the persistence of SARS-CoV-2. It says it would include selecting only participants with probable illness. Altman says it could.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00548-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- COVID Pill Is First Product To Reduce Positive Test Time After Infection
- More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035: report
- Cleveland State Lacrosse set for home opener against Canisius Athletics
- Divisions over Ukraine war and G20 talks – BBC News
- Man dies of brain-eating amoeba after washing sinuses with tap water : NPR
- CDC says 20,000 people may have contracted measles at Kentucky religious gatherings
- 2023 College Football Rankings 1 to 133: First Offseason Look
- Judge slams ‘monster’ Alex Murdaugh ahead of sentencing
- NC State welcomes ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday
- Lawmakers beat lobbyists in annual charity hockey game
- Tweetbot and Twitterrific users can support developers by declining subscription refunds
- These celebrities are fluent in another language