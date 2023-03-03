COVID Pill Is First Product To Reduce Positive Test Time After Infection

SARS-CoV-2 particles (blue; artificially colored) infect cells.Credit: Steve Gschmeissner/SPL

COVID-19 can wreak havoc on even those who do not develop serious illness. Currently, the test data are antiviral drug The drug, called encitrelvir, is the first drug to shorten mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms by about a day and reduce the number of days testing positive in a statistically significant way. SARS-CoV-2.

Shionogi, a drug manufacturer in Osaka, Japan, said the data also show that encitrelvir may prevent long-term COVID-19. But scientists are skeptical of the claims, design of clinical trials. The study, presented February 21 at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Seattle, Washington, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Two oral antiviral drugs are already widely used to treat COVID-19. pax robid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) and MornupiravirBoth are intended for people at high risk of severe disease. However, encitrelvir has been tested in people regardless of risk and may have implications for use in low-risk individuals. However, preliminary evidence suggests that paxlovid may have this effect.

Organizers of the Encitrelvir trial studied about 1,200 people, primarily to determine whether the drug could speed recovery. As a result, participants who took the 125-mg encitrelvir tablet recovered about 24 hours faster from five specific symptoms: stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, hot or fever, and low energy or fatigue. .

Participants who took the 125-milligram dose tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 about 29 hours earlier than those who took the placebo. It was the first study to show a statistically significant shortening of .

A subset of participants were asked about symptoms of COVID-19 at 3 and 6 months after study enrollment and during the acute infection period. A person who reported two or more of the same symptoms on at least two consecutive occasions during this period was defined as having long her COVID. A participant who had relatively more symptoms in the early stages of the disease had a 14% risk of developing his long-term COVID when taking antiviral medications, compared to a similar participation in the placebo group. risk was 26%. This led Shionogi to conclude that the participant who received encitrelvir had a reduced risk of developing her long-term COVID.

question the design

However, scientists not involved in the study point out that the trial was not specifically intended to investigate long-term COVID risks. It didn’t mention how to analyze long data at all.

This means, for example, it’s unclear whether Shionogi’s long definition of COVID was decided before the trial began, said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, Calif. says. He added that because this was an exploratory stage of the study, no strong conclusions could be drawn.

Simon Portsmouth, head of clinical development at Shionogi in Florham Park, N.J., said that past COVID wasn’t as well defined as it is today, so the company couldn’t identify a plan to pre-analyze lengthy COVID data. He said these results, while not conclusive, will shape ongoing trials evaluating the effects of encitrelvir on symptoms of COVID-19.

Scientists say it’s plausible that antivirals could prevent long-term COVID. A recent analysis found that people who took paxlovid had a lower risk of developing long-term COVID than those who did not take antiviral drugs.1This study, published as a preprint, has not yet been peer-reviewed. Study co-author Ziyad Al-Aly, director of research and development at the St. Louis Health Care System, VA, Missouri, said the Encitrelville data showed that attacking the virus early in the infection could reduce the risk of prolonging COVID. . ”

Topol agrees that the data published by Shionogi supports the idea that antivirals protect against long-term COVID, at least if residual virus is responsible for long-term symptoms. To do.

lingering question

However, there is no consensus that persistent viruses cause prolonged COVID. “It’s entirely possible that the virus has nothing to do with long-term COVID,” says Edward Mills, a health researcher at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada. he points out that it could be

Danny Altman, an immunologist at Imperial College London, says the best study to investigate whether antiviral drugs prevent the prolongation of COVID is due to the persistence of SARS-CoV-2. It says it would include selecting only participants with probable illness. Altman says it could.