Black people less likely to receive dementia medication

Preliminary data from retrospective studies show that black people with dementia are less likely than their white peers to take cognition-enhancing drugs and other dementia medications in an outpatient setting.
“There are disparities regarding the use of cognitive-enhancing drugs in the treatment of dementia described in the literature and disparities regarding the use of adjunctive treatments for other neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia described in hospital and nursing home settings. Yes,” said study director Alice Hawkins. , MD, Department of Neurology, Mount Sinai-Icahn School of Medicine, New York. Medscape medical news.
“However, less is known about the use of dementia medications that people take at home, and our study found disparities in this area as well,” Hawkins said.
The study was presented early before being presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting in Boston next month.
Needs more research
Researchers analyzed data from 3655 black and 12,885 white patients diagnosed with dementia on Mount Sinai. They evaluated the use of five medication classes. These include cholinesterase inhibitors, N.-methyl D.Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonists, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, and benzodiazepines.
They found that black patients with dementia received cognition-enhancing drugs less frequently than white patients with dementia (20% vs. 30% for cholinesterase inhibitors and 20% for NMDA antagonists). 10% vs 17%).
Black patients with dementia were also less likely than white patients to receive medications for behavioral and psychological symptom management (24% vs. 40% for SSRIs and 18% vs. 22% for antipsychotics). , 18% vs. 37% for benzodiazepines).
These disparities remained even after adjusting for factors such as demographics and insurance coverage.
“Greater systemic forces such as systemic racism, quality of care, and provider bias are difficult to identify, especially in medical records, but they may all play a role in perpetuating these inequities. We need more research to identify all the factors contributing to these disparities,” Hawkins said.
The researchers found that black patients referred to neurologists were given cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA antagonists in similar proportions as white patients. may narrow these prescription gaps,” Hawkins said.
important research
Comments on survey results Medscape Medical NewsKarl V. Hill, Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, said the study “adds to previous studies pointing to the inequity of medication for symptoms of dementia.” and highlights the injustices we know.” dementia care”.
“Cognitive enhancers and other behavioral/psychological management medications do not stop, slow, or cure dementia, but they do alleviate some of the difficult symptoms associated with the disease caused by dementia. “If people are not taking properly prescribed medicines, which may provide symptom relief from this difficult disease, it can lead to worsening health conditions.” says Hill.
“These data underscore the importance of health disparity research, which is critical in clarifying inequalities in dementia treatment, care, and research for black people and all underrepresented populations.
“We must create societies where the underserved, disproportionately affected and underrepresented are safe, cared for and valued communities,” said Hill. said Mr.
The Alzheimer’s Association partners with over 500 diverse community-based groups on disease education programs to ensure families have the information and resources to help them navigate this devastating disease.
This work was supported by an American Society of Neurology Resident Research Fellowship. Hawkins and Hill have not reported any related financial relationships.
American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2023 Annual Meeting: Abstract 4547. To be presented on April 24, 2023.
