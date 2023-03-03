Black people less likely to receive dementia medication





Preliminary data from retrospective studies show that black people with dementia are less likely than their white peers to take cognition-enhancing drugs and other dementia medications in an outpatient setting. “There are disparities regarding the use of cognitive-enhancing drugs in the treatment of dementia described in the literature and disparities regarding the use of adjunctive treatments for other neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia described in hospital and nursing home settings. Yes,” said study director Alice Hawkins. , MD, Department of Neurology, Mount Sinai-Icahn School of Medicine, New York. Medscape medical news. “However, less is known about the use of dementia medications that people take at home, and our study found disparities in this area as well,” Hawkins said. The study was presented early before being presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting in Boston next month. Needs more research Researchers analyzed data from 3655 black and 12,885 white patients diagnosed with dementia on Mount Sinai. They evaluated the use of five medication classes. These include cholinesterase inhibitors, N.-methyl D.Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonists, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, and benzodiazepines. They found that black patients with dementia received cognition-enhancing drugs less frequently than white patients with dementia (20% vs. 30% for cholinesterase inhibitors and 20% for NMDA antagonists). 10% vs 17%). Black patients with dementia were also less likely than white patients to receive medications for behavioral and psychological symptom management (24% vs. 40% for SSRIs and 18% vs. 22% for antipsychotics). , 18% vs. 37% for benzodiazepines). These disparities remained even after adjusting for factors such as demographics and insurance coverage. “Greater systemic forces such as systemic racism, quality of care, and provider bias are difficult to identify, especially in medical records, but they may all play a role in perpetuating these inequities. We need more research to identify all the factors contributing to these disparities,” Hawkins said. The researchers found that black patients referred to neurologists were given cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA antagonists in similar proportions as white patients. may narrow these prescription gaps,” Hawkins said. important research Comments on survey results Medscape Medical NewsKarl V. Hill, Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, said the study “adds to previous studies pointing to the inequity of medication for symptoms of dementia.” and highlights the injustices we know.” dementia care”. “Cognitive enhancers and other behavioral/psychological management medications do not stop, slow, or cure dementia, but they do alleviate some of the difficult symptoms associated with the disease caused by dementia. “If people are not taking properly prescribed medicines, which may provide symptom relief from this difficult disease, it can lead to worsening health conditions.” says Hill. “These data underscore the importance of health disparity research, which is critical in clarifying inequalities in dementia treatment, care, and research for black people and all underrepresented populations. “We must create societies where the underserved, disproportionately affected and underrepresented are safe, cared for and valued communities,” said Hill. said Mr. The Alzheimer’s Association partners with over 500 diverse community-based groups on disease education programs to ensure families have the information and resources to help them navigate this devastating disease. This work was supported by an American Society of Neurology Resident Research Fellowship. Hawkins and Hill have not reported any related financial relationships. American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2023 Annual Meeting: Abstract 4547. To be presented on April 24, 2023. For more Medscape Neurology news, visit Facebook and twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/989075 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos