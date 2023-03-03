Simple solutions for back pain work best





February 3, 2023 – Good news for those of us with back pain. A new study of more than 3,000 people found that muscle relaxants and common pain relievers reduced back pain after a week of treatment. Acute back pain is a common cause of disability worldwide and often interferes with daily life. the study authors wrote. However, concerns about opioids are driving more research into other options for pain management. In an analysis published in Journal of Orthopedic Researcha team of German researchers investigated which non-opioid drugs are best for treating it. Researchers found 18 studies involving 3,478 people with acute back pain lasting less than 12 weeks. The mean age of patients in all studies was her 42.5 years, and 54% were female. The mean duration of symptoms before treatment was 15.1 days. Overall, muscle relaxants known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and general analgesics helped reduce pain and disability after about a week of use. Ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen are all NSAIDs. Additionally, studies of combining these drugs with acetaminophen showed more improvement than NSAIDs alone, whereas acetaminophen alone had no significant effect on LBP. Most people with acute back pain recover on their own, so it’s hard to judge the effectiveness of drugs, the researchers wrote. However, researchers say it’s important to try other treatments that don’t involve drugs first. More research is needed to see if the drug helps prevent relapses, they said. Research supports opioid alternatives The study highlights an effective alternative to opioids for managing back pain, said Suman Pal, an expert in hospital medicine at the University of New Mexico. Pal says he was not surprised by the results. “The results of this study mirror previous studies,” he says. “However, it should be emphasized that paracetamol (acetaminophen) alone is ineffective, which is important for clinical practice.” The main message from this study is, “Patients with back pain should consult their physicians about the best approach to treatment. During these conversations, patients should discuss their symptoms, previous medical conditions, and any medications they are currently taking, says Pal. I should guide you.” However, due to the potential side effects of chronic NSAID use, further research is needed to better identify which patients will benefit most from NSAIDs and muscle relaxants for pain management. is necessary.

