Long-term Covid is associated with significantly increased risk of death, heart and lung problems, study finds

While the public anticipates the end of Covid-19 public health emergencynew research shows some groups still feel the long-term effects of the disease. increased risk of adverse health effects. new research It was published in the JAMA Health Forum on Friday. The study looked at claims data for 13,435 adults with long-standing Covid-19 infection and 26,870 adults without Covid-19 infection during a 12-month follow-up period. . Accounting for factors that existed prior to infection, the long-term Covid group had an increased mortality rate, with 2.8% of people with long-term Covid dying compared to 1.2% of those without long-term Covid. People with long-term COVID-19 were also nearly twice as likely to experience cardiovascular events such as arrhythmia, stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease. Lung conditions were also common. The risk of pulmonary embolism more than tripled, and the risk of COPD and moderate or severe asthma almost doubled in those with longer Covid. The study found that individuals who were hospitalized within one month of Covid infection had the highest risk. said Andrea DeVries, Ph.D., vice president of staff, health services research at Elevance Health and lead author of the study. “While these conditions are concerning, the results of this study point to even more concerning findings that Covid can have a profound impact on the quality and longevity of long-lived individuals.” of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Long-term Covid infection is defined as having a new, recurrent, or ongoing health problem more than 4 weeks after the onset of initial infection.according to Investigation by CDC1 in 5 Covid-19 survivors aged 18 to 64 and 1 in 4 survivors aged 65 and over have ongoing health problems that can be attributed to Covid-19 infection I am experiencing Long Covid has been associated with over 200 signs and symptoms and 50 health conditions. Experts say the health effects can last for months to years. “While we can only measure as long as the pandemic is going on, early evidence suggests that most people who experience post-Covid conditions are more than two years old from their first infection. Dr. Mark Czeisler, who wrote a related article also published in the JAMA Health Forum, said: According to research That Covid reinfection significantly increases an individual’s risk of death, hospitalization, and long-term Covid health effects. For example, one infection increases the risk of cardiovascular disease to 1.6, two infections to 3.0, and three or more infections to 4.8. “It shows that you didn’t have Covid once, and if you don’t get acute symptoms from the first infection or develop Covid over a long period of time, you’re not cured of the infection,” Czeisler said. . . Other risk factors Longer-term Covid includes older age, being female, tobacco use, rising BMI, and experiencing more symptoms during the acute illness of Covid-19.Get vaccinated before getting infected Associated The risk of long-term Covid is decreasing, according to Research so far. The study authors say these findings call for continued efforts to prevent Covid-19 infection and increased personal health surveillance after infection. “The biggest takeaway is that Covid is a long-term health condition that needs to be researched and taken seriously,” DeVries said.

