Lipid-lowering drugs repurposed for Parkinson’s disease





Applying artificial intelligence (AI) to the language used in research papers has revealed a lipid-lowering drug that may be of value in Parkinson’s disease. The findings demonstrate how natural language processing can assess ‘semantic similarities’ between research papers to identify new, previously undiscovered applications for existing therapeutics. This system reveals potential new uses for probucol, which was originally used to treat hypercholesterolemia before the advent of statins, and is still used in some countries such as China and Japan. The potential application in Parkinson’s disease is related to how it enhances the process of removing damaged mitochondria from cells, the team explains in their journal. PLOSbiology. The inability to dispose of these cellular powerhouses through the process of mitophagy is thought to be an important step along the pathway to Parkinson’s disease. Angus McKivan, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto, believes that probucol likely enhanced mitophagy through the recruitment of lipid droplets. “It may be advantageous to target this mechanism,” he suggested. Removal of damaged mitochondria by mitophagy is critical for the survival of dopaminergic neurons, and their loss contributes to the classic motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Current treatment options address the symptoms of the disease but cannot stop its progression. In the search for disease-modifying therapies, researchers deployed AI technology IBM Watson for Drug Discovery to identify a previously uncharacterized mitophagy enhancer. The team screened a candidate list of 3231 molecules from the DrugBank database for semantic similarities in the literature to seven known mitophagy enhancers. The top 79 candidates were screened in cell culture against mitochondrial toxins and the top 3 candidates from this were tested in several other mitophagy assays. This identified probucol as having the best combination of efficacy and possibly safety. Improved. The drug is known to target the ATP-binding cassette transporter (ABC) A1, a protein involved in lipid transport, and reducing ABCA1 levels reduces the ability of probucol to promote mitophagy, It was shown that ABCA1 is likely to be this mediator. The researchers note that the role of ABCA1 in mitophagy, through its influence on lipid droplet dynamics, may be a newly discovered role for this protein. They add that many of the drugs investigated have already been safely administered to humans. “Given the existing pharmacological and toxicological information about candidate compounds, repurposing drugs from other indications offers an opportunity to accelerate the clinical trial pipeline,” the team said. say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/artificial-intelligence/lipid-lowering-drug-repurposed-for-parkinsons/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

