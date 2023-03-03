Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 in Cancer Patients: Challenges in the Omicron Era





The evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus presents an ongoing challenge in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, especially since omicron and its variants began to emerge. Vaccine development has not kept up with the emergence of new variants. Also, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) previously used to prevent and treat his COVID-19 are ineffective against the currently circulating Omicron subvariants. These developments are of particular concern for patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and at increased risk of more severe and persistent symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.1 keep reading Note that many cancer patients are included in that group. Julie Gralow, M.D.Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). “Patients with hematologic malignancies, solid tumors receiving active cytotoxic chemotherapy or certain immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory biological agents, stem cell or bone marrow transplants and using Patients who may have pneumonia and who are on high-dose corticosteroids meet the CDC’s definition of moderate-to-severe immunodeficiency,” Dr. Gralow explained. Methods to prevent and treat COVID-19 in these vulnerable patients had to evolve with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Vaccine efficacy may vary, but vaccination remains recommended Even before the emergence of the original Omicron variant (BA.1), cancer patients did not always respond appropriately to COVID-19 vaccination, and the risk of COVID-19 breakthrough and death was , studies suggested it was higher in cancer patients than in the general population. population.2-6 The breakthrough COVID-19 turned out to be even more common in cancer patients after the emergence of Omicron. Recent studies suggest that cancer patients remain at higher risk of breakthrough COVID-19, hospitalization, and death than the general population.7,8 Several recent studies in the general population suggest that bivalent mRNA vaccines can provide better protection against omicron subvariants than monovalent mRNA vaccines.9-11 Other studies suggest that bivalent vaccines may be less effective than monovalent vaccines against currently circulating Omicron subvariants.12-15 There are limited data showing the efficacy of bivalent vaccines in cancer patients. In one small study, Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent vaccine increased his ability to neutralize the virus against the BQ.1.1 subvariant, but not against the XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 subvariants. It was suggested that there was not16 Antibody responses to vaccination may not be optimal in immunocompromised patients, but “vaccine has the advantage of stimulating multiple arms of the immune system, and even Omicron subvariants have It may offer protection.” Amy Sherman, MDan instructor at Harvard Medical School, an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a clinician and scientist at the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts. Patients should be encouraged to get a bivalent booster in addition to the initial monovalent series of vaccines, he said. Sarah Hochman, M.D.Assistant Professor, Grossman School of Medicine, New York University, and Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division, Tisch Hospital, New York, NY. “As new variants emerge, new vaccines are likely to be created that are better suited to these variants, and it will be important to keep these new boosters up to date,” said Dr. Hochman. . It has been noted that it is particularly important for hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients to obtain up-to-date information on vaccination. Dr. Eric Tamis an expert in blood and bone marrow transplantation and hematology oncology at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Keck Medicine, Los Angeles, CA. “Patients after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation usually need to be re-inoculated three months after the transplant,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancertherapyadvisor.com/home/news/covid-19-cancer-preventing-treating-omicron-challenges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos