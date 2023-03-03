



The FDA’s top vaccine officer, Dr. Peter Marks, said this week that efforts to create combo shots for later this year have proven “too much of a burden.” Meanwhile, the federal government’s Office of Strategic Preparedness and Response expects commercial vaccine sales alongside the next novel coronavirus strain. CBS News: Flu and COVID combo shot won’t make it this year, FDA official says



A single dose vaccine that protects against both COVID-19 and the flu is likely not in time for this year, senior federal officials said Wednesday. However, he currently has a tweak coming soon to update his COVID vaccines and medicines. The Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine officer, Dr. Peter Marks, previously said in September that a vaccine covering both viruses could be deployed this year. (tin, 3/2) San Francisco Chronicle: Vaccine hits commercial market with next strain of virus



In an update to potential timelines for commercialization of COVID-19 medical countermeasures, including a vaccine, the Federal Agency for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) will reformulate doses for the next coronavirus strain and said he expected it to happen. (Vasily, 3/2) CIDRAP: 35 years of US research investments led to the development of an mRNA COVID vaccine



In the 30 years leading up to the pandemic, the US government invested $31.9 billion in research to support the development of a 2020 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. BMJ yesterday. From January 1985 to March 2022, researchers directly led to the development of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, including lipid nanoparticles, mRNA synthesis or modification, spike protein structure, and mRNA vaccine biotechnology4. We searched public databases for government-funded grants for five basic innovations. (Van Bethecombe, 3/2) In other health news from across the country — San Francisco Chronicle: Long COVID Associated with Low Cerebral Oxygen Levels



A new study finds that prolonged COVID can lead to lower brain oxygen levels, lower cognitive test performance, and increased psychotic symptoms. Researchers at the University of Waterloo, in an analysis of two parallel studies (a laboratory study and a population study that included cognitive testing and imaging), found that those who experienced symptomatic her COVID-19 disease were not infected. It was discovered that brain function is impaired compared to humans. (Vasily, 3/2) In other pandemic news — Dallas Morning News: Ted Cruz tells CPAC Fauci should be jailed for COVID-19 ‘lies’ and orders



Senator Ted Cruz told conservative activists on Thursday that the country’s most prominent public health expert encouraged schools and businesses to close and urged Americans to wear masks to combat COVID-19. called for the indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying about his origins and “destroying” people’s lives. And get vaccinated. (Gilman, 3/2) The Boston Globe: How Study Raised Questions About Masking and COVID — Again



You might have thought that the masking problem was solved, or at least we all agreed to disagree, but no such luck. , which recently rekindled after a new review of the study was published, drew skeptics and advocates, and, as is often the case, puzzled the public. (Flyer, 3/2)



