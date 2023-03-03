Racism increases heart disease risk for black women





article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. A new study found that black women who experienced racial discrimination in employment, housing, and interactions with the police had a 26% higher risk of coronary heart disease than those who did not. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease affects more than half of black women over the age of 20 in the United States, causing 50,000 deaths each year. Some researchers concluded black womanIncreased risk of heart disease to genetics, others to higher rates of obesity and diabetes. New research points to another important factor. Researchers followed more than 48,000 black women for 22 years.women were participants Boston University Black Women’s Health Studya 25-plus year effort to track the health of 59,000 women in the United States. “This is the first longitudinal evidence that perceived racism is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease,” said Shanshan Sheehi, an assistant professor at Boston University’s Chobanian and Avedisian College of Medicine. say. The survey began in 1997 and involved participants (average age 40.5 at the time) answering a series of questions about their experiences with racism. The first set of questions aims to obtain instances of discrimination and ill-treatment that have been perceived during or during the job search process. at work, when you are renting or buying a home, or during a law enforcement stop or search.Another set focused on interpersonal experiences Racism In everyday life: Women feel that restaurant service is subpar, that they are looked down upon, or that they are treated as dumb, dishonest, or threatening. For the next 22 years, researchers tracked the women’s health status by administering biennial health questionnaires by mail and online. All started the study with apparently healthy hearts. By 2019, 1,947 people developed coronary artery disease. Researchers found an association between a higher likelihood of heart disease and self-reported experiences of racism in employment, housing, and interactions with the police, but not in stores and restaurants. found that racism in everyday life was not associated with a higher risk. Sheehy believes it’s because there are different types of racism. harmful and harmful, their relative results vary. Coping mechanisms such as talking to a friend may be available to those who are discriminated against in stores, she said, but missing out on a promotion or mortgage is much harder. “Given how racism affects our health, it’s a psychosocial stressor,” says Sheehy, who is also at the BU Slone Epidemiology Center. “It increases blood pressure and inflammation levels. All of these biological mechanisms increase the risk of coronary heart disease.” In a previous paper, researchers from the Black Women’s Health Study also showed an association with perceived experience. racism and obesity, cognitive decline, insomnia, premature birth, and many other afflictions. Sheehy and her colleagues say the next step in coronary heart disease research is to delve deeper into the impact of structural racism. “structural racism Co-author Michelle A. Albert, president of the American Heart Association and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said: “We now have solid data linking it to cardiovascular outcomes, which means we, as a society, need to address what creates the barriers that perpetuate structural racism.” announced by Sheehy findings At the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Science Session 2023. Additional study co-authors are from Boston University. The National Institutes of Health funded this work. sauce: Boston University

