Statins may help reduce the effects of anthracycline-induced heart damage





Marielle Scherrer-Crosbie, M.D. Credit: ACC Among lymphoma patients receiving an anthracycline-containing chemotherapy regimen, those who took atorvastatin for 1 year: cardiac dysfunction compared to those who took a placebo, according to new findings.1 Findings from the STOP-CA trial suggest that statins may help reduce the effects of heart damage caused by anthracycline treatment, especially in older age, high BMI, or high anthracycline levels. In people who are at high risk of heart problems because of the dose they are taking. The latest findings were presented in a session at American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2023 Annual Science Session in New Orleans, Louisiana. Marielle Scherrer-Crosbie, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, said: and co-first author of her study. “I think this is an influential study that will lead to an increase in statin prescriptions for patients.” A relatively common side effect of anthracycline treatment is that damage to the heart can lead to cardiac dysfunction and even heart failure. Anthracyclines are the most common chemotherapy used to treat lymphoma and are used for several types of cancer. As a result, researchers have sought interventions to reduce the risk of cardiotoxicity associated with the drug class, with limited success. A recent study using another endpoint focused on patients treated for breast cancer observed that statins did not reduce cardiotoxicity, according to the team. Regimens often include high-dose anthracyclines. The STOP-CA trial enrolled 300 lymphoma patients treated with a median 300 mg/m3 anthracycline.2Of that cohort, half were assigned to take 40 mg atorvastatin and half were assigned to take placebo daily for 1 year starting before the first dose of anthracycline. Investigators assessed the patients’ left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) at baseline and one year later. The primary endpoint of the trial was the proportion of patients whose LVEF decreased by 10% or more (to less than 55% for him near the lower limit of her normal LVEF) from baseline to 1 year. . The secondary endpoint consisted of her ≥5% to her <55% reduction in her LVEF from baseline to 1 year. A total of 286 patients completed the study. Upon analysis, the data suggest that only 9% of patients taking atorvastatin experienced the primary endpoint, whereas patients taking placebo experienced this level of reduction in his LVEF. They were about three times more likely to be seen (22%). Secondary endpoint results were even more significant in favor of atorvastatin. Furthermore, the results showed no significant difference in the incidence of adverse events such as myalgia and renal failure. Data after one year showed that patients taking statins had a mean ejection fraction 1.3% higher than those taking placebo. The researchers showed that although the absolute difference between the two groups was statistically significant, it was not large enough to be clinically relevant when viewed across the patient population. Because the current study excluded participants with subnormal LVEF at baseline and participants with statin indications, the included patient population was: Overall heart health may have been good. They noted that further research is needed to determine which subgroups of patients benefit most from statin use and to examine whether statin therapy prevents symptomatic heart failure. “Although this effect also needs to be confirmed for symptomatic heart failure, we chose a clinically relevant endpoint because the rate of decline in LVEF is associated with later symptomatic heart failure,” said Scherrer. – says Crosbie. “Atorvastatin has a clear protective effect on cardiac dysfunction in lymphoma patients treated with anthracyclines.” References Scherrer-Crosbie M. Statins to prevent anthracycline-induced cardiotoxicity: the STOP-CA trial. American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2023 Annual Scientific Session. Location: New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/statins-help-lessen-effects-cardiac-damage-anthracyclines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos