Sexual Minority Individuals Need Better CVH Interventions





whole cardiovascular health (CVH) scores were worse in bisexual female patients compared to heterosexual female patients, according to a new analysis of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data. Research results published in JAMA Cardiology1Note also that CVH in homosexual men appeared to be superior to that in heterosexual men. “Over the past two decades, there has been increasing evidence that adults of U.S. sexual minorities (including lesbians, gays, and bisexuals) have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease than heterosexual adults,” the authors wrote. I’m here. “The aim of this cross-sectional study was to examine gender identity differences in her CVH scores among US adults.” Conducted from June 30 to December 14, 2022, the survey researchers analyzed NHANES data from 2007 to 2016 to American Heart Association’s Revised Ideal CVH Scale Adults (N = 12,180) living in the United States were included, and each metric was scored from 0 to 100 (higher scores indicate better CVH profiles). These metrics are diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep duration, body mass index (BMI), blood lipids, blood sugar, and blood pressure.2 Gender identity was self-reported as heterosexual, homosexual/lesbian, bisexual, or something else, the authors noted. Mean age (SD) of participants was 39.6 (11.7) years. , 49.5% were women. Nicotine scores of lesbian and bisexual female study participants were worse than heterosexual female participants: Lesbian individuals: B = -17.21 (95% CI, -31.98 to -2.44)

Bisexual women: B = -13.76 (95% CI, -20.54 to -6.99) In addition, compared with heterosexual women, bisexual women had lower BMI scores and lower cumulative CVH scores. BMI score: B = -7.47 (95% CI, -12.89 to -1.97)

Cumulative CVH score: B = -2.59 (95% CI, -4.84 to -0.33) Results differed when comparing results between gay and heterosexual men. Nicotine score was not very good (B = -11.43; 95% CI, -21.87 to -0.99), but diet, BMI, and glycemic status scores were good: Diet score: B = 9.65 (95% CI, 2.38-16.92)

BMI score: B = 9.75 (95 %CI, 1.25-18.25)

Glycemic status score: B = 5.28 (95% CI, 0.59-9.97) The odds of being associated with a diagnosis of hypertension and having to use antihypertensive drugs were twice as high for bisexuals compared with heterosexual male individuals for both measures. Hypertension diagnosis: adjusted odds ratio (aOR), 1.98 (95% CI, 1.10-3.56)

Antihypertensive drug use: aOR, 2.20 (95% CI, 1.12-4.32) The most common ethnicity represented in this study was non-Hispanic Caucasian, and most participants had some form of college education, graduated from college, or had an education beyond college. rice field. Additional findings include the following findings: Bisexual women (47.6%) and heterosexual women (26.7%) were more likely to meet criteria for depression

Bisexual women (6.6%) and heterosexual women (16.1%) were less likely to be diagnosed with hypertension

Bisexual women and women study participants who self-identified as something else had lower income-to-poverty ratios than heterosexual women: 2.3 (1.6) vs. 3.0 (1.7), respectively. and 2.0 (1.5) vs 3.0 (1.7)

Bisexual men and male study participants who self-identified as something else were more likely to meet criteria for depression, 40.2% vs. 19.0% and 36.5% vs. 19.0%, respectively.

Bisexual men had lower income and poverty ratios than heterosexual men: 2.3 (1.9) vs 3.1 (1.7) “To the best of our knowledge, as a nationally representative study to investigate gender identity differences in ideal CVH of US adults, our findings are consistent with CVH disparities among sexual minority adults. It represents an important contribution to existing research,” the researchers wrote. “Consistent with our hypothesis, bisexual women did not have better CVH profiles than heterosexual women.” They recommend conducting longitudinal studies to analyze the potential impact of social determinants of health on sexual identity differences. reference 1. Caceres BA, Sharma Y, Ravindranath R, et al. Differences in ideal cardiovascular health between sexual minority and heterosexual adults. JAMA CardiolPublished online February 22, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2022.5660 2. The American Heart Association has added sleep to their cardiovascular health checklist. news release. Ahaha. June 29, 2022. Accessed March 3, 2023.

