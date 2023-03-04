7 signs of iron deficiency and how to get enough

you might not think constant fatigue Or the weakness could possibly be due to iron deficiency, but those are common symptoms.

Iron can be obtained from certain sources. If you don’t consume enough of these iron-rich foods, you may be missing out on a significant part of your diet.

Iron deficiency anemia develops for many reasons: 1) the body loses more blood and iron than it can replenish, 2) the body cannot absorb enough iron, and 3) the body lacks sufficient iron sources. not eating or 4) your body needs more iron than normal. Biological sex, lifestyle, underlying medical conditions, and life stage also predispose to iron deficiency. Read on to learn how much iron you should be taking, the side effects of iron deficiency, and how to get more iron in your diet.

Are you getting enough iron?

It’s important to know how much iron you should be getting. The amount is different for men and women.according to Cleveland Clinic, men need 8 mg of iron per day and women need 18 mg of iron per day. An elderly woman over the age of 50 needs only 8 mg of iron per day, a pregnant woman needs 27 mg, and a breastfeeding woman needs 9 mg.

Luckily, you can get iron from a variety of foods.according to mayo clinicthese can include:

red meat, chicken, pork

beans and peas

seafood

Dark leafy vegetables such as spinach

raisins, apricots and other dried fruits

nuts

Iron-fortified starches such as pasta, bread, and cereals

Certain types of people may also be at risk for iron deficiency. Infants and children can develop iron deficiency if they do not get enough breast milk or formula. If you do, you may need extra iron. Vegetarians and vegans are prone to anemia unless they look for alternative sources of iron other than meat.

Potential side effects to watch out for

You may be wondering: How can I tell if I have iron deficiency? There are some main iron deficiency symptoms to look out for. Some of them can look like everyday ailments like headaches, or the side effects can be really weird like eating clay.

extreme fatigue or weakness

A common way to determine if you are iron deficient is to take extreme levels of fatigue or weaknessThis is because your body can’t produce red blood cells properly when you’re iron deficient.

The bloodstream becomes less efficient at carrying oxygen. If oxygen is not delivered to where it is needed, it becomes very weak. tired.

chest problems

Related to the above, other issues include chest pain, rapid heart rate, and shortness of breath. This can also be due to the oxygen not being efficiently transported by the bloodstream to where it needs to go.

headache, dizziness, lightheadedness

When the body lacks iron, even the brain receives less oxygen. This can lead to many cognitive problems, such as headaches, dizziness, and lightheadedness. Iron deficiency anemia is Migraine.

cold hands and feet

If your body doesn’t get enough oxygen, it’s coldIron deficiency affects how the bloodstream moves oxygen around the body, which can lead to cold hands and feet.

craving for non-nutrition

As the situation worsens, you may crave foods that have no nutritional value and are indigestible. picaPeople with pica may eat things like ice, dirt, clay, and paper.pica is related With iron deficiency, no one is quite sure how the two are related. Iron therapy tends to cure pica.

Anorexia

On the other end of the spectrum, you may find yourself not feeling hungry at all.Some theories suggest it may be related to certain hormone and blood protein level.

pale skin

Also, the skin may become pale or faded.Lack of iron leads to fewer red blood cells, and conversely lead to pale skin.

What are the main causes of iron deficiency?

There are several reasons you might be iron deficient, according to mayo clinicThe most direct cause is not getting enough iron in your diet.Heavy, long, and frequent menstruation, injury, disease, cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding or blood loss from blood donation can also be a cause. nosebleed May cause iron deficiency. Pregnant women are also at risk of iron deficiency because of the increased blood volume and iron needed for fetal growth. Certain gastrointestinal disorders can also interfere with your ability to absorb iron from the foods you eat.

Cleveland Clinic It also lists rare causes such as certain stomach infections, gastrointestinal surgery, and genetic conditions.

How to add iron to your diet

If you think you’re not getting enough iron, it’s a good idea to see your doctor for a blood test to see if you have anemia. Try it.

to cook in cast iron skillet

A collection of recipes using iron-rich foods

Snack nuts and seeds daytime

eat whole grain

When you combine foods rich in certain vitamins with foods rich in iron, you absorb more ironFoods rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, etc.

Choose iron-rich cereals and breads

Make an iron-rich salad with spinach, peas, lentils, white mushrooms, and black olives

Issues such as food budget constraints and busy lifestyles can make it difficult to incorporate iron-rich foods into your diet. oral iron supplementbut always consult your doctor before Adding Supplements.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified physician if you have questions about your medical condition or health objectives. Talk to your health care provider.