Texas Allergens You May Have Forgot





(Nexter) — Ah, chu! With spring approaching, Texas is approaching a new seasonal allergy season. You may be well aware of things to watch out for, such as pollen and mold, but there may be bad guys in the air that you forget to keep an eye on. Seasonal allergens that are common in winter and spring include cedar and elm, which release pollen throughout these periods, typically peaking in March or April, like Nexstar. KMR/KCIT In the Amarillo report. “The pollen we see [in Texas] It’s consistently ash, elm and oak,” explains Nexstar’s KXAN meteorologist Rich Segal. “Mold is always a problem… It’s like tree pollen that some people might not pay attention to Beechbox elder, cottonwood, hackberryhickory, mulberrypecan, poplar, willow” Many of these allergens come from numerous trees that grow in Texas.Interested in how to identify one of these? Texas A&M University Forest Service’s vast texas tree The index includes illustrations and instructions for identification. Segal also noted that dust mites in cats and dogs are largely unaddressed, but are a concern for allergy sufferers. When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live

So how bad are seasonal allergies in Texas? some Texas cities Asthma and Allergy Foundation of Americain 2022 allergy capitalThe annual report ranks the 100 most populous cities in the United States based on the severity of the allergy season. The allergy capitals of Texas are McAllen (3rd), San Antonio (5th), El Paso (15th), Dallas (28th), Houston (34th) and Austin (67th). The first three of his cities were ranked as having “worse than average” allergy seasons, according to the AAFA. Texas is also one of the states that actually counts winter as one of the worst allergy seasons. american sinus institute I will explain. Texas’ dreaded “cedar fever” usually peaks in January and February.

