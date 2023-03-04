Largest genetic study known for prostate cancer in African men could improve screening

A new USC-led analysis of genetic data fills an urgent research gap for a population at higher risk of prostate cancer than white men. To date, most big data studies on prostate cancer have focused on populations of European descent.

The largest known genetic study of prostate cancer in African men has revealed nine new genetic mutations that increase the risk of prostate cancer in an understudied population.

Led by researchers at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, this meta-analysis included data from 10 genome-wide association studies. This is nearly all the existing data on the genetic risk of prostate cancer in African men. It includes data from 19,378 men with prostate cancer compared with a control group of 61,620 healthy men collected in the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.

“The ability to distinguish between risk for aggressive and non-aggressive forms of disease is very important.” Christopher Hyman, ScDAFLAC Chair for Cancer Research USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Senior author of the study. “Until now, Risk Score couldn’t do that.”

These findings are available today european urology, can be used to refine the polygenic risk score, a tool that assesses risk to a person’s condition based on the combined influence of multiple genetic factors. The researchers said a more accurate polygenic risk score for African men could help identify high-risk patients earlier.

“Prostate cancer survival rates for men diagnosed with advanced disease are significantly lower,” he said. Dr. Faye Chen, Assistant Professor of Clinical Population and Public Health Sciences at Keck College of Medicine, and first author of the study. “Our findings suggest that these polygenic risk scores may help identify men who may benefit from early and more frequent screening.”

Prostate cancer affects black men more than men of other races. One person will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. A black man is more than twice as likely to die from this disease as he is.

Previous studies have linked approximately 270 genetic variants to prostate cancer risk, but researchers have yet to find a clear explanation for the disproportionate risk among African men. Genetic studies to date have also not been able to predict which men are at high risk for advanced prostate cancer and who are likely to develop less-fatal types of prostate cancer.

New research is beginning to address these issues. Researchers have identified nine new genetic risk factors for prostate cancer. Seven of them are found predominantly or exclusively in African men. The researchers also found for the first time that genetic differences can indicate which men are most likely to develop advanced prostate cancer.

For example, one variant in the 8q24 human chromosomal region that has long been known to affect prostate cancer risk is found only in African men.

“This particular variant influences the risk of aggressive disease in this population,” said Haiman, co-director of the USC Norris Cancer Epidemiology Program and director of the Center for Gene Epidemiology at the Keck School of Medicine. said.

Better screening for prostate cancer

The newly identified variants can be incorporated into genetic testing to help patients understand their cancer risk and decide when and how often to get screened, Haiman said.

through RESPOND initiativeFunded by the National Institutes of Health and the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), he and his colleagues investigated how social determinants, access to care, and other factors influence prostate cancer recurrence, progression, and survival. . One of their long-term goals is to develop a widely available genetic screening test to help men of all ages assess their risk level.

“Through the Robert F. Smith-PCF Special Challenge Award for the Smith Polygenic Risk Test, the Prostate Cancer Foundation invests in the significant work of RESPOND researchers to help identify the disproportionate proportions of African American men who experience advanced prostate cancer. We are proud to understand and address why, and ultimately advance our common mission to end death and suffering from this disease.

Previous research by Haiman’s team found that many genetic risk factors prostate cancer and donation Early insight into risk Among men of African ancestry. Evidence of risk factors unique to this population demonstrates the importance of continuing to collect data from diverse groups, including African, Asian, and Hispanic men.

“Most of the studies to date have been conducted in populations of European ancestry, which has led to significant biases in our understanding of genetic risk for disease,” said Haiman.

This work was supported by the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health [U19CA148537, U19CA214253, R01CA257328, T32CA229110]; Prostate Cancer Foundation [20CHAS03]; Million Veteran Program [MVP017].

