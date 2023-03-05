Development of rehabilitation strategies for brain-injured patients





More than 500,000 people in the United States undergo rehabilitation each year after a stroke or brain injury. Post-stroke movement disorders are the leading cause of adult disability in the United States, and routine treatments are not currently optimized for individual patient needs. Dr. Yuan Yang, a biomedical engineer at the University of Oklahoma, received an undergraduate early career development award, known as the CAREER award, from the National Science Foundation. It aims to advance scientific research on changes in brain function after stroke and to pioneer customized rehabilitation. Strategies tailored to individual needs. The way a stroke victim’s brain adapts to injury varies from individual to individual. However, normal clinical practice tends to treat everyone the same. Physicians are then unable to provide the most appropriate treatment for each patient.”

Yuan Yang, Ph.D., Biomedical Engineer, University of Oklahoma Yang is an OU-Tulsa Assistant Professor at the Stevenson School of Biomedical Engineering, Garlogly College of Engineering. He uses multimodal MRI scans in combination with electrical neural activity scans to accurately assess changes in motor control in the injured brain. “Despite many efforts to develop new techniques for motor rehabilitation after stroke, the lack of image guidance and real-time neurofeedback to tailor rehabilitation strategies to each individual has led “Optimal recovery is still limited.” You can tell your doctor to stimulate the area in a non-invasive, painless way, similar to brain injury.” The five-year award will also support the development of an interdisciplinary research and education ecosystem connecting engineering students, clinician trainees, and STEM educators. “The biomedical engineering program at OU Norman is excellent, as is the clinical program at the OU Health Sciences Center campus. Thanks to this grant, engineering and medical students will work together during summer research training to We can understand each other’s expertise,” Yang said. He also plans to invite his high school STEM teacher to train and bring custom his projects back to the classroom. “ In collaboration with Science Museum Oklahoma, we offer resources on brain science. This includes developing and donating posters, toy models and exhibits to “excite and inspire young children about science, medicine and the brain.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230303/Developing-tailored-rehabilitation-strategies-for-brain-injury-patients.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos