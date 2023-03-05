Health
Epidemic typhus: Combination therapy could save more lives
Epidemic typhus — a life-threatening infection caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi Bacteria — A major public health threat in South and Southeast Asia. An estimated 1 million cases have been reported from South and Southeast Asia, with a mortality rate of 10%. India is one of the hotspots with at least 25% of the disease burden. At CMC Vellore alone, 500-1,000 patients are treated each year, 250-300 of whom are severely ill.
A seroprevalence study conducted in Vellore, Tamil Nadu by researchers from CMC Vellore about five years ago showed more than 30% antibody positivity against bacteria in the community and exposure to the pathogen was shown.
Epidemic typhus poses a major public health threat due to the extremely high mortality rate in critically ill patients despite diagnosis and treatment. In a study published by researchers at CMC Vellore in 2014, he found that the mortality rate in patients with severe typhus disease with multiple organ failure was 24%.
Monotherapy with either doxycycline or azithromycin has been commonly used to date. In an ongoing trial in seven centers in India, patients were randomly assigned to receive both doxycycline and azithromycin combination therapy, and two other patients received either doxycycline or azithromycin alone. showed earlier resolution of complications compared to the two groups. The trial enrolled approximately 800 patients (265 in the doxycycline group, 263 in the azithromycin group and 266 in the combination therapy group). Result is, New England Journal of Medicine.
“The 28-day mortality rate was the same for all three groups (12.1%). It can save lives,” said CMC Vellore, professor of infectious diseases and principal investigator and corresponding author of the paper.
Respiratory, renal, hepatic, and central nervous system complications were less frequent in the combination therapy group than in the monotherapy group. More patients will need to be enrolled in the trial to conclusively prove that it will be effective, but the trial is now continuing as the benefits of combination therapy over monotherapy have already been established. is unethical,” said Dr. Varghese.
Of the patients who died in this study, 50% died within 48 hours of arrival. This indicates that patients who arrive late with multiple organ failure may be at higher risk of death as their condition may be too advanced for effective treatment.
“This trial shows that combination therapy using both doxycycline and azithromycin is much more effective in treating severe typhus than either drug alone.
“Although mortality was similar in the combination and monotherapy groups, the reduction in the number of complications at day 7 in the combination group represents an important benefit in undeveloped areas where typhus is endemic. are limited,” said an accompanying editorial in the journal.
treatment guidelines
Until the results of this trial were published, there were no clear treatment guidelines for severe typhus fever. Oral doxycycline was routinely used as monotherapy, but must be given intravenously in severe cases. This has made treatment with azithromycin attractive because of the wide availability of intravenous formulations of the drug. But even the largest trial to date comparing doxycycline and azithromycin included fewer than 100 of her mildly ill patients.
In contrast, the superiority of combination therapy for severe typhus is demonstrated by clinical evidence from the largest randomized controlled trial to date. Second, the combination therapy was able to achieve faster clearance of bacteria compared to monotherapy. The faster clearance in the combination therapy group may be due to complementary effects of the drugs.
The concentration of azithromycin in cells where bacteria grow can be 100 times higher than in plasma, while doxycycline has a higher concentration in plasma. The different sites at which the two agents block bacteria from producing proteins by different but complementary mechanisms may be the reason why combination therapy is able to eliminate pathogens faster.
No typical symptoms
Epidemic typhus is transmitted to humans through bites from small infected tick larvae. Mites breed from July to March. Only the larval stage of ticks requires blood meal, usually from rodents.
“The larvae are invisible to the naked eye and don’t hurt when they bite, so people don’t realize they’ve been bitten and possibly infected,” says Dr. Varghese. Infections do not cause typical symptoms, making accurate and early diagnosis difficult. Awareness of infection and disease is also very low despite the high burden of disease and mortality. Raising awareness can clearly lower mortality, as researchers at CMC Vellore have demonstrated.
“From 2005 to 2006, the mortality rate among patients presenting to our hospital was 15%. With increased awareness and early diagnosis, even monotherapy reduced the mortality rate from 15% to 6% in about 10 years.” ,” he recalls.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/scrub-typhus-trial-shows-combination-therapy-can-save-more-lives/article66578021.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Epidemic typhus: Combination therapy could save more lives
- Texas Tech coach suspended for ‘racially insensitive’ comment
- Endometriosis of the cecum: a rare clinical entity.
- How a persistent cold and cough kick-started a career in table tennis for Portugal’s 44-year-old professional Fu Yu
- Development of rehabilitation strategies for brain-injured patients
- Back-to-back: Fargo North-South repeats as girls’ hockey state champions – InForum
- Dealing with Life-Changing Cancer Your Way
- No. 41 Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 3 Ohio State
- Latest news on QB recruiting for Michigan Football as visits for top goals
- Mayur Mehta shines as Punjab De Sher records FIRST win in CCL 2023, beat Telugu Warriors by 6 wickets, follow Celebrity Cricket League 2023 LIVE
- No. 12 Cal splits day one of the Pac-12 South Invitational
- Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich: Visitors hang on to valuable win and return to top of Bundesliga rankings