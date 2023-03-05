Vaccination reduces risk of CV events in COVID-19 patients







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: sauce: Jiang J, et al. Abstracts 1458-185. Presented at: American College of Cardiology Scientific Session; March 4-6, 2023. New Orleans (hybrid conferencing). Disclosure:

Jiang does not report relevant financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio NEW ORLEANS — First U.S. study to examine association between COVID-19 vaccination and risk of serious adverse cardiac events finds vaccination protective against such events in COVID-19 patients I understand. The results were presented at the Scientific Sessions of the American College of Cardiology and at the same time Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

COVID-19 vaccination was protective against serious adverse cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients.

Data were obtained from Jiang J et al. Abstracts 1458-185. Presented at: American College of Cardiology Scientific Session; March 4-6, 2023. New Orleans (hybrid conferencing).

“A personal fascination underpinning my doctoral research is to understand how preventive efforts can avoid cardiac complications. This is because research emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increase in acute cardiovascular events after SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Joy Jean, BS, An MD/MD candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai told Helio. “Motivated by earlier studies that suggested vaccination could mitigate the severe infection phenotype, we are further elucidating how vaccination affects the cardiovascular system of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. I was interested in doing it.” This analysis included 1,934,294 patients aged 18 to 90 years included in the National COVID Cohort Collaborative who contracted SARS-CoV-2 between March 2020 and February 1, 2022 (mean age 45.2 years). , 55.9% female, and 81.3% Caucasian). At the time of infection, 10.1% were fully vaccinated, 1.2% were partially vaccinated, and 88.7% were unvaccinated. 0.7% of the cohort Serious Cardiac Adverse Event, defined by a composite set of diagnostic codes including 0.5% of fully vaccinated patients, 0.7% of partially vaccinated patients, and 0.7% of unvaccinated patients. The median time from infection to major adverse cardiac event was 17 days (interquartile range, 3–67 days), and 3,175 patients died after a cardiac event. After adjusting for demographics, months of illness and comorbidities, fully vaccinated patients for COVID-19 had a reduced risk of major adverse cardiac events compared with unvaccinated patients. (adjusted HR = 0.59; 95% CI, 0.55–0.63). A partially vaccinated patient (aHR = 0.76; 95% CI, 0.65–0.89), found by Jiang and his colleagues. “We were surprised to find that both partial and full vaccination were associated with a lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), even after adjusting for comorbidities,” Jiang told Healio. “It is also interesting that the degree of vaccination was associated with the degree of risk, and full vaccination was associated with a significantly lower risk of MACE compared with partial vaccination. We were able to capture one benefit of vaccination, which we hope will encourage more people to get vaccinated.” The researchers found that the risk of serious adverse cardiac events was higher in men, in patients over the age of 66, and in those with comorbidities, especially those who had previously had a serious adverse cardiac event. Determining the cause of the findings was beyond the scope of the study, but “it is well known that infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes heart damage,” Jiang told Helio. . “But I suspect this vaccine will allow the adaptive immune system to respond more effectively or quickly to viral infections.” References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20230304/in-patients-with-covid19-vaccination-reduces-risk-for-cv-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos