Next 2023 flu season in Australia – what’s next?

Royal Melbourne Hospital Articles Professor Ian Barr Deputy Director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Reference and Research on Influenza at the Doherty Institute.

It’s always difficult to guess in advance how strong a flu season will be, because flu season varies so much from season to season. We’ve seen a season of the flu.” I mean, just observing what happened in the previous season doesn’t give us much confidence. This is also true when looking at recent seasons in the northern hemisphere, when March began and is now nearing its end.

Coinciding with the end of the season, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently recommended the following northern hemisphere components 2023-2024 influenza vaccine.

The reason these recommendations should be made about 8-10 months before the flu season is the lead time to create and deploy a vaccine.

One of the highlights of this 2023-2024 decision is the change of the A(H1N1)pdm09 component of the vaccine to a reference virus called A/Victoria/4897/2022. This means that all influenza vaccines manufactured for the 2023-2024 season will contain derivatives of this virus or similar “look-alike” viruses. The virus was originally obtained from clinical samples provided by the Royal Melbourne Hospital Pathology Laboratory and isolated at the WHO Collaborative Center for Reference and Research on Influenza at the Doherty Institute.

So let’s go back to Australia’s flu season in 2023.

One thing is certain, flu season is coming, unlike 2020 and 2021, when COVID-19 and its many restrictions severely impacted the flu epidemic. It’s raging and will be all the rage again in 2023.

It is unclear when the season will begin. Before the pandemic, cases typically increased until May, peaked in August, and declined in October. However, this timing may change due to his COVID-19. Additionally, given the difficulty of predicting the severity of the season, annual vaccination is recommended for certain populations, especially the elderly, children under five, pregnant women, indigenous peoples, and those with underlying medical conditions. It has been.

So if you want to protect yourself from the flu this year, consider getting a flu shot in 2023, even if you don’t belong to any of these groups.