Health
Next 2023 flu season in Australia – what’s next?
Royal Melbourne Hospital Articles Professor Ian BarrDeputy Director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Reference and Research on Influenza at the Doherty Institute.
It’s always difficult to guess in advance how strong a flu season will be, because flu season varies so much from season to season. We’ve seen a season of the flu.” I mean, just observing what happened in the previous season doesn’t give us much confidence. This is also true when looking at recent seasons in the northern hemisphere, when March began and is now nearing its end.
Coinciding with the end of the season, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently recommended the following northern hemisphere components 2023-2024 influenza vaccine.
The reason these recommendations should be made about 8-10 months before the flu season is the lead time to create and deploy a vaccine.
One of the highlights of this 2023-2024 decision is the change of the A(H1N1)pdm09 component of the vaccine to a reference virus called A/Victoria/4897/2022. This means that all influenza vaccines manufactured for the 2023-2024 season will contain derivatives of this virus or similar “look-alike” viruses. The virus was originally obtained from clinical samples provided by the Royal Melbourne Hospital Pathology Laboratory and isolated at the WHO Collaborative Center for Reference and Research on Influenza at the Doherty Institute.
So let’s go back to Australia’s flu season in 2023.
One thing is certain, flu season is coming, unlike 2020 and 2021, when COVID-19 and its many restrictions severely impacted the flu epidemic. It’s raging and will be all the rage again in 2023.
It is unclear when the season will begin. Before the pandemic, cases typically increased until May, peaked in August, and declined in October. However, this timing may change due to his COVID-19. Additionally, given the difficulty of predicting the severity of the season, annual vaccination is recommended for certain populations, especially the elderly, children under five, pregnant women, indigenous peoples, and those with underlying medical conditions. It has been.
So if you want to protect yourself from the flu this year, consider getting a flu shot in 2023, even if you don’t belong to any of these groups.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.doherty.edu.au/news-events/news/2023-influenza-season-in-australia-whats-to-come
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Next 2023 flu season in Australia – what’s next?
- How China’s Control Centralized Around Xi Jinping
- Trump begins his final battle
- Binance Tried to Hire Gary Gensler in 2018 for Closer Ties with US Regulators: Report
- Grace Harris stuns cricket world with ‘crazed’ final-over heroics in WPL
- Queens groups hosting events to celebrate International Women’s Day | The Queen’s Gazette
- Bollywood fashion inspired by the colors of Holi
- Google Photos: Want to download or move all your photos from Google Photos? Complete how-to guide
- US hosts CSO Summit to protect Philippine marine resources and biodiversity
- Zakaria asks the German chancellor what is going on in Putin’s war with Ukraine
- Pakistani Police Issue Arrest Warrants for Imran Khan to Ensure His Appearance in Court | Imran Khan
- Tom Sizemore’s rowdy Hollywood image mimicked real-life issues with Heidi Fleiss, Liz Hurley and Paris Hilton