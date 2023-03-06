Influenza H3N2: Who is at Risk for Severe Seasonal Influenza Complications?





Scientists at the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) say the surge in persistent coughing in India over the past few months is sometimes accompanied by fever. influenza Subtype H3N2.they also said H3N2 Causes more hospitalizations than other subtypes. In symptomatic cases, ICMR scientists recommend washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, covering mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and not touching eyes and nose. drink plenty of fluids and take paracetamol for fever and body aches. According to WHO, seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus. There are four types of seasonal influenza viruses: A, B, C, and D. According to the World Health Organization, influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics. Influenza A viruses are further subtyped according to the combination of hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA), proteins on the surface of the virus. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has recommended avoiding the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country. Seasonal fever he lasts 5-7 days, but in some cases the cough can last up to 3 weeks. Virus cases are also surging due to air pollution, it said. The association also urged doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment, not antibiotics. “People are now starting to take antibiotics such as azithromycin and amoxilaf, again without worrying about how often they are taken, and when they feel better, they stop. This leads to antibiotic resistance and should be stopped. Yes, antibiotics will not work because of resistance,” the IMA said in a statement. Below is a list of all health and age factors known to increase your risk of developing serious flu complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. All children under the age of 5 are thought to be at high risk for serious flu complications, but those at greatest risk are those under the age of 2, with higher hospitalization rates and mortality among infants under 6 months. Highest rate.

Adults over 65

asthma

Neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions

Blood disorders (such as sickle cell disease)

Chronic lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) [COPD] and cystic fibrosis)

Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes)

Heart disease (congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, etc.)

kidney disease

liver damage

Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

obese person by body mass index [BMI] 40 or more

People under the age of 19 who are taking medications containing aspirin or salicylic acid for a long period of time.

Illnesses (such as those with HIV or AIDS, or some cancers such as leukemia) or medications (such as those undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer, or who require chronic corticosteroids or other drugs) People with weakened immune systems (e.g., people with chronic diseases, suppressing the immune system)

people who have had a stroke

Those who are pregnant or within 2 weeks after the end of pregnancy

Those who live in nursing homes such as nursing homes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/how-to/influenza-h3n2-who-are-at-risk-of-serious-seasonal-flu-complications/articleshow/98425956.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos