Why this rising case of drug-resistant stomach bugs poses ‘serious’ concern

CDC warning the public About the increase in drug-resistant strains of bacteria called Shigella.

Shigella It causes an infection called dysentery. In severe cases, the infection can be life-threatening. Some symptoms include severe diarrhea, fever, and stomach pain. Shigella can spread easily from person to person, and even a tiny amount can make someone sick.

According to the CDC, widespread drug-resistant (XDR) strains of Shigella are Can spread antimicrobial resistance genes to other intestinal bacteria.

“In view of these potentially serious public health concerns, CDC encourages health professionals to report suspected cases of XDR Shigella infection to local or state health departments for prevention and risk of infection. We urge you to be vigilant about educating high patients and communities.”

According to the CDC, the rate of infections caused by drug-resistant strains of Shigella increased from zero in 2015 to 5% in 2022.

generally, most 3 million antibiotic-resistant infections each year in the United States. The CDC estimates that over 35,000 people have died as a result.

of united nations estimates that by 2050, up to 10 million people worldwide could die each year from antimicrobial resistance.

What are the symptoms of dysentery?

Symptoms usually begin one to two days after infection and last for seven days, according to the CDC. In some cases, bowel habits may not return to normal for several months.

Most people infected with Shigella experience the following symptoms:

Diarrhea that can be bloody or prolonged (lasting more than 3 days)

heat

stomachache

Feeling the need to pass feces even when the bowel is empty

How does shigella spread?

Shigella spreads very easily, making someone sick with just a few bacteria. .

Infection occurs by swallowing Shigella. According to the CDC, Shigella can enter the mouth in the following ways: When you touch something that has Shigella on it and then touch your mouth. by eating food prepared by someone with Shigella; by swallowing contaminated drinking water or water in which people swim or play. Or being exposed to poop during sexual contact with an infected or recently recovered person.

How is Shigella Infection Diagnosed?

Doctors can order laboratory tests to identify Shigella in the stool of infected people.

There are many types of bacteria that cause diarrhea. The CDC says it’s important for health care providers to know which bacteria are causing the disease so they can provide appropriate treatment.

How is Shigella infection treated?

People with dysentery usually recover on their own within 5 to 7 days.

People with mild illness may need only fluids and rest. Bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol) may help with symptoms.

People should not use drugs that slow down bowel movements and interfere with the way the body digests food. included.

Doctors may prescribe antibiotics to speed recovery in critically ill people. However, some antibiotics are not effective against certain types of Shigella. Your doctor may want to order laboratory tests to determine which antibiotics are more effective. maybe.

Call your doctor if you don’t get better within a few days of starting antibiotics. You may need to do more tests or try a different type of antibiotic.

What You Need to Know About Drug-Resistant Shigella

Antibiotics may not be effective in treating some Shigella infections because of antibiotic resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat drugs intended to kill them. So the bacteria are not killed and continue to multiply.

If Shigella is resistant, your healthcare provider may need to prescribe an alternative drug. These drugs may be less effective and may need to be given intravenously (IV) rather than orally. Drugs can also be more toxic and more expensive.

Antibiotics recommended for severe infections include fluoroquinolones, azithromycin, and ceftriaxone. The CDC says antibiotic use can lead to resistance. Antibiotics should be used only when absolutely necessary.

How to protect yourself from Shigella

CDC recommends following these tips to reduce your chances of getting sick with shigella.

Wash your hands carefully with soap and water during critical times. before food preparation or eating. After changing a diaper or helping clean up someone else who has pooped. If you have shigellosis, do not prepare food for others. After you recover, wash your hands thoroughly.

If you are caring for a child who wears diapers for shigellosis, immediately dispose of the soiled diaper in a lined trash can with a lid. Carefully wash your hands and your child’s hands with soap and water immediately after changing diapers. If the contents of the diaper leak or spill, clean up immediately.

Do not swallow water from ponds, lakes, or untreated pools.

Observe safe eating and drinking habits and wash your hands frequently with soap and water while traveling internationally.

Avoid sexual intercourse (vaginal, anal, oral) for one week after your partner has recovered from diarrhea.because Shigella The germs can be present in the stool for several weeks after the partner recovers, following safe sex practices, or ideally avoiding sex.

Who is most likely to get dysentery?

According to the CDC, children under 5 years old Dysentery is the most common, but people of all ages are at risk of contracting the disease. Many dysentery outbreaks occur in nurseries and schools. Because the bacteria spread so easily, the infection usually spreads from young children to their families.

Travelers to places where water or food is dangerous You are also more likely to be infected with Shigella. They are also more likely to become infected with shigella, which are more difficult to treat.

Gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men According to the CDC, they are one of the groups at high risk for Shigella infection.

people with weakened immune system A disease, condition, or treatment that puts you at an increased risk of serious illness. A severe Shigella infection spreads through the blood and can be life-threatening.