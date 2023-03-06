Brain-eating amoeba deaths lead to Florida water alert





Nearly 200,000 residents of Charlotte County have been warned against washing their faces with tap water due to deaths associated with Naegleria fowleri infection. Separately, concerns about Legionnaires’ disease in Las Vegas, a surge in norovirus, and more are in the news. Fox News: Florida residents warn about tap water after man dies from brain-eating amoeba



Nearly 250,000 people in Florida have been warned against washing their faces with tap water after a man died in February from a brain-eating amoeba.Applies to about 200,000 residents in Charlotte County. The advice was given after the death of a county resident on February 20. (Vacchiano, 3/3) AP: Stakeholder: Man infected with brain-eating amoeba dies



A person infected with a very rare brain-eating amoeba has died in southwestern Florida, health officials said.The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County confirmed the death Thursday. A warning was issued to warn residents about (3/3) About Legionellosis — AP: Legionnaires’ disease found in two former Las Vegas hotel guests



Las Vegas area health officials say Legionnaires’ disease was found in two people who stayed at the same hotel in recent months. Southern Nevada Health Her District announced Friday that it was investigating two of her cases reported by guests staying at the Orleans Hotel & Casino, a few miles west of the Strip. 1 guest visited in January. Another is December. The hotel has informed current and past guests from December 16th that they may have been infected. (3/3) About norovirus and Cronobacter sakazaki — NBC News: Norovirus Surge: Symptoms to Watch for and How to Prevent



Norovirus appears to be at its highest level in 12 months, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of last weekend, he had averaged about 17% over the three weeks that he tested positive for norovirus. This is the highest value in the past year. (Walinski and Ede Ossifo, 3/9) USA Today: Cronobacter sakazakii infection could be deadly for babies, CDC warns



After an infant died last year from a contaminated breast pump, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to warn parents about a rare infection caused by the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii. In the report, the CDC notes that C. sakazakii infection can cause severe illness and death in newborns. (Grantham-Phillips, 3/3) About deer ticks and chikungunya — Connecticut Citizens: Warming Winter in Northeast Will Benefit Deer Ticks, Cause Health Concerns



Thousands of people are bitten by deer ticks each year in the Northeast. Also, as winters in the region become milder, adult deer ticks become active during their normally dormant period, posing a greater public health risk. Dr. Toni Lyn Morelli of the Northeastern Center for Climate Adaptation Science said: (Sabit, 3/4) CIDRAP: CDC warns of risk to travelers from chikungunya outbreak in Paraguay



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory to clinicians and public health officials saying U.S. travelers could be affected by the growing Chikungunya outbreak in Paraguay I warned you. Since the Chikungunya outbreak began in October 2022, Paraguay’s Ministry of Health has reported 71,748 suspected cases of mosquito-borne alphavirus, of which 29,362 have been probable or confirmed. increase. Most cases have been reported in Asuncion’s capital district and adjacent central regions. A further increase in the number of cases is expected. (Doll, 3/3) About the effects of radiation — Stat: What Chernobyl Dogs Can Teach Us



You might think that a radioactive wasteland isn't a good place to build a home, but some animals aren't. Since the Chernobyl nuclear power plant meltdown 37 years ago, both wild animals and free-roaming domestic dogs have thrived, flocking to his 1,000-square-mile shelter surrounding the plant, much to the amazement and delight of environmentalists. bottom. This is a clear paradox of modern life. Places that are too corrosive for humans to live in are rare places for animals to live undisturbed. (mast, 3/3)



