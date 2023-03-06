Health
How much weight is behind your claims?
In their findings, published in Nature Medicine, researchers studied more than 4,000 people in Europe and the United States. They found that people with high blood erythritol levels were at increased risk of experiencing major adverse cardiac events such as heart attack, stroke, or death.
“Sweeteners like erythritol have grown rapidly in popularity in recent years, but their long-term effects require more in-depth research,” said Lerner Institute chairman of the Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences Division. One senior author, Stanley Hazen, said: “Cardiovascular disease has increased over time and heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. We need to make sure the food we eat is not the hidden culprit.”
Erythritol is found naturally in a variety of foods such as pears and watermelon, but in recent years it has become a popular ingredient in low-calorie foods as a sweetener substitute for sugar. Calorie, low carb, and a popular alternative to table sugar for “keto” products.
What explains the association with increased heart attack and stroke risk? Erythritol is about 70% as sweet as sugar and is produced by fermenting corn. After ingestion, erythritol becomes less metabolized in the body. Instead, it enters the bloodstream and exits the body, primarily through urine.
The findings mirror a 2017 study that identified erythritol as a biomarker for increased body fat mass. In contrast to previous assumptions and studies, this study found that erythritol can be metabolized and even produced by the human body.
Researchers found that students who gained weight and belly fat over the course of the year had 15 times higher blood erythritol at the beginning of the year.
But clinical observational studies show association, not causationna
Sugar-free products containing erythritol are often recommended to people with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic syndrome, who are looking for options to manage their sugar and calorie intake.
However, people with these conditions are also at increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. Ascertained by the Calorie Control Council (CCC), an international association representing the beverage industry.
Erythritol is mislabeled as an artificial sweetener because it occurs naturally in a variety of fruits and can be produced from glucose by the human body. Both metabolomics analyzes included individuals already at high risk of adverse cardiovascular events.
“The results of this study contrast with decades of scientific research showing that low-calorie sweeteners like erythritol are safe, which is a global consensus for use in food and beverages. It has been proven by significant regulatory approvals and should not be extrapolated to the general public, said Robert Rankin, Executive Director of CCC.
Furthermore, the CCC argues that in vitro studies cannot mimic the complex physiological environment of the human body, including absorption, metabolism and excretion. Finally, most commercial products containing erythritol usually contain small amounts mixed with other sweeteners, so 30 g of erythritol dissolved in 300 ml of water should be consumed within 2 minutes. The intervention that subjects are instructed to do does not reflect typical reality. World service.
For over 30 years, erythritol has been commercially produced and added to foods and beverages to sweeten and enhance taste and texture. , does not affect blood sugar or insulin levels and does not cause tooth decay.
The safety of erythritol as a food ingredient under its intended conditions of use has been substantiated by numerous human and animal safety studies, including short- and long-term feeding, multigenerational reproductive and teratology studies. The Joint WHO/FAO Committee of Experts on Food Additives (JECFA) reviewed the safety of erythritol in 1999 and established an ADI of ‘not specified’, the highest possible safety category. Already approved for food use in more than 50 countries, including Canada, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the European Union, petitions have been filed with additional government agencies around the world to expand the use of erythritol It has been.
“Erythritol has proven to be a safe and effective option for reducing sugar and calories, and has been used for over 30 years to add sweetness and enhance taste and texture to reduced-sugar foods and beverages. “Along with exercise and a healthy diet, low-calorie sweeteners are important tools to help consumers manage their weight and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease.” .”
The authors of the latest study noted some limitations, including that clinical observational studies show association rather than causation. It argued that long-term safety studies of erythritol are still needed, even though it has been approved to be
“In our study, when participants consumed an artificially sweetened beverage containing erythritol in amounts found in many processed foods, significantly elevated levels in the blood were observed to increase the risk of clotting. levels well above those observed for several days,” said Dr. Hazen. “It is important to conduct further safety studies to examine the long-term effects of artificial sweeteners in general, and erythritol in particular, on heart attack and stroke risk, especially in people at increased risk of cardiovascular disease.”
Referencesna
Cleveland Clinic Study Finds Common Artificial Sweeteners Linked to Increased Heart Attack and Stroke Ratesna
journal
natural medicine
DOI: 10.1038/s41591-023-02223-9
Common Sweeteners in Low-Calorie Foods Can Also Be Indicators of Weight Gainna
Cornell University
journal
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1620079114
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2023/03/06/erythritol-and-health-risk-how-much-weight-is-behind-the-claims
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How much weight is behind your claims?
- ISU women’s tennis breaks three-match losing streak, rolls past WashU 9-0 | Sport
- Athletics ends its indoor season at the ECAC/IC4A championship
- Old muscle stem cells rejuvenate in a young environment
- UAE and Trikiye sign comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement
- Automated Boris Johnson and Nimbyism on the Internet
- The Last Of Us Recap: Season 1, Episode 8
- Love rat cricket coach Trent Johnston who quit after a sex scandal back on Bumble as a brickies worker
- Men’s volleyball overtakes Fairleigh Dickinson, 30
- Patriots beat Bobcats in men’s and women’s tennis
- Warwickshire supports UK SAY NO MORE Campaign Domestic Abuse 2023 Warwickshire County Council
- A&T’s attack slows in loss to WMU