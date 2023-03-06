Statin Alternative Treats Cholesterol, Fewer Side Effects





March 6, 2023 – For people who aren’t taking common cholesterol medications because of side effects such as muscle pain, taking a drug called bempedoic acid is better tolerated and significantly more heart-protective. New research suggests that it is possible. The results showed that taking bempedoic acid lowered LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol by 21% in 6 months and the risk of heart attack by 23%. LDL is the “bad” cholesterol, which can collect in your arteries and cause heart attacks, strokes, and other problems. The drug also reduced the combined risk of either having a heart attack, stroke, needing treatment for a blocked artery, or dying from heart or blood vessel disease by 13%. The study was conducted by the Cleveland Clinic and funded by Esperion Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company that markets bempedoic acid under the brand name Nexletol. Although bempedoic acid is already FDA-approved, this study could help make the treatment more covered by insurance policies. new york timesreport. However, people who are already taking cholesterol medications called statins should continue to take them, says Steven E. Nissen, M.D., Ph.D., director of research at the Cleveland Clinic. “Most people can take statins, but some people can’t,” he said. statement“This is the first study to directly address the problem of statin-intolerant patients. .” Results announced on Saturday New England Journal of MedicineThese were also presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting in New Orleans. In this study, 14,000 people who were unable or unwilling to take statins because of their side effects but had or were at risk of heart disease took bempedoic acid versus a placebo pill. The study lasted over three years. More than 1 in 10 people in the United States have high cholesterol, which is a risk factor for heart disease, according to the WHO. CDCIn 2021, nearly 700,000 people in the United States will die from heart disease, making it the leading cause of death in the United States.

Although bempedoic acid is not as effective as statins, the study results provide a new option for people who are skipping treatment altogether. I don’t want or can’t take statins because I can’t. Statins are twice as good as bempedoic acid in managing cholesterol levels. Those who quit statins should consider resuming statins, experts say, because they are so much better than bempedoic acid and other alternatives. “However, it is premature to consider bempedoic acid as an alternative to statins,” said John H. Alexander, MD. editorial Published with research. “Given the overwhelming evidence of statins’ vascular benefits, clinicians should prescribe them at the maximum tolerated dose in appropriate patients, including those who may have discontinued statins due to presumed side effects. We should keep trying.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/heart-disease/news/20230306/statin-alternative-treats-cholesterol-with-fewer-side-effects

