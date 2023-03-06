LDH Launches Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Campaign to Increase Awareness and Screening





The Louisiana Department of Health is launching a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month campaign aimed at increasing screenings throughout the year and connecting Louisiana people with prevention resources. Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is held nationwide every March. LDH has identified colorectal cancer as an ongoing area of ​​focus for the department. 2023 business plan because it’s Louisiana have Above-average incidence and mortality and below-average screening rates. There is also a significantly higher incidence of colorectal cancer among blacks in Louisiana. 52.9 cases per 100,000 compared with 42.4 cases per 100,000 in Caucasian residents. higher mortality rate, There are 20.8 deaths per 100,000 among black residents compared to 14.2 per 100,000 among white residents. have Last year, the division’s efforts to promote colorectal cancer screening included partnering with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to conduct 67 community-based screenings across Louisiana, resulting in 797 people. was examined. This year, the department expanded its partnership to include Ochsner Health Cancer Institute and Women’s Hospital. These partnerships aim to reduce racial and local disparities by focusing on increasing screening in the three dioceses with the lowest screening rates: Grant, St. Tammany and Washington. LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said: “Building on our progress over the last year, we are excited about the opportunity to partner with additional providers to increase screening rates. By doing so, we will be able to meet people better where they are, ultimately improving health outcomes.” LDH is increasing community-based screening opportunities and distributing notices. tool kit Help the department raise awareness of colorectal cancer and the importance of screening to stakeholders, managed care organizations, health care providers and community partners. Here are some important facts about colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is a highly preventable and treatable cancer, especially if diagnosed early. Still, it is his third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States.

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, everyone over the age of 45 should get regular screenings.

People who are or are at high risk for colorectal cancer may need to start colorectal cancer screening before age 45, get screened more often, or have certain tests. I can’t. This includes people with a strong family history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps ( risk factors for colorectal cancer ).

A colonoscopy is not the only screening for colorectal cancer. There are highly sensitive stool-based tests that you can take at home every year.There is also a stool DNA test that you can do in the privacy of your own home every three years. Medical directors in LDH regions statewide are available for interviews during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. You can learn more about screening in your area. here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ldh.la.gov/news/CRC2023

