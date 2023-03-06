Early research suggests elite athletes with hereditary heart disease can safely return to play once diagnosed and treated





A new study finds that most elite athletes diagnosed with an inherited heart condition do not experience serious or fatal conditions such as sudden cardiac death. It suggests that it may be “feasible” and “safe”.

Of a sample of 76 elite athletes with hereditary heart disease who have competed or are currently competing in either Division I collegiate or professional sports, 73 of the 76 The researchers behind the latest clinical trial presented Monday at the American College of Cardiology’s annual scientific session and the World Congress of Cardiology.

Among elite athletes with inherited heart disease, 40 (52%) were asymptomatic, a study summary reveals.

Over the years, researchers have elite athletes experiencing heart diseaseor You suddenly crash during the game.

Dr. Michael Ackerman, a hereditary cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said: Senior author of new research. “We can expect these athletes and non-athletes to live and thrive regardless of their condition if we know their condition, carefully assess their risks and manage them appropriately.”

Although the new study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, the findings suggest that many athletes with hereditary heart disease will continue to compete in sports, and how to do so safely. It suggests that you can decide in consultation with a medical professional. Automatically disqualified on grounds of health.

“In sports, historically we have been paternalistic and disrespectful of patient preferences and risk tolerance, but we know athletes come from all walks of life. When there is scientific uncertainty, its value should be factored into medical decision-making,” said J. Sawalla Guseh, M.D., a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital who was not involved in the new study. said at a science session on Monday.

“Done well, shared decisions can have very positive outcomes,” he said.

Elite basketball, hockey, soccer and football players were among the 76 athletes included in a new study conducted by researchers at the Mayo Clinic and other institutions in the United States. They said this was the first study, to their knowledge, describing the experiences of athletes competing at the NCAA Division I level and professional athletes with known hereditary heart conditions that put them at risk for sudden cardiac death. I wrote a research summary.

Athletes who participated in this study were allowed to return to play at either the NCAA Division I school or professional level. They were studied for an average of 7 years, and all had been diagnosed with an inherited heart condition within the past 20 years and had been treated at the Mayo Clinic, Morristown Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, or Atrium Health Sports Cardiology Center. .

Katherine Martinez, an undergraduate student at Loyola University in Baltimore, said: Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory at the Mayo Clinic.

Syncope was the most common event, with one athlete receiving shock with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). No players died.

“Most of these athletes went on with their careers without ever having an event at all,” Martinez said. However, most of the athletes (55, or 72%) who participated in this study were initially disqualified from competition by their primary healthcare provider or agency after diagnosis. After undergoing comprehensive clinical evaluations and discussions with doctors, most players ultimately chose to return to play without restrictions.

Each sports league has its own set of rules, but historically, some people diagnosed with an inherited heart condition that increases the risk of sudden cardiac death have been restricted from competitive sports, researchers say. I wrote in the summary of

“Having this diagnosis doesn’t mean your life, your career or the future you see for yourself is over, but I know what they’re doing and I’m happy to share. Get a second opinion from an expert, decision making is the next step.

Regarding the new study, “The takeaway message is, if you have any of these findings, seek out a professional who can help identify a safe exercise plan and determine the level at which you can safely continue to participate.” is,” he said. “This is the next best step, the next evolution in how we manage athletes with hereditary heart disease.”

Dr. Lior Jankelson, director of the Hereditary Arrhythmia Program at NYU Langone Heart in New York, said leaving sports due to a hereditary heart condition was “a very big deal” for an athlete who has dedicated his life to competitive excellence. “It can be destructive to He is participating in new research.

But he added that these athletes still need to consult their doctors and be monitored closely, as some genetic disorders are more likely than others to cause serious cardiac events.

“The majority of athletes with hereditary heart disease will probably be able to participate in sport after careful and thorough professional risk stratification and care strategies,” Yankelson said, according to the new study. “But at the same time, this is exactly why these patients should be treated only in highly specialized genetic heart disease clinics, because they have a very unfavorable response to sports and are at risk.” Because there are other genetic disorders with a much higher profile that develop arrhythmias during strenuous activity.”

Separately, NCAA Institute of Sport Sciences According to its website, “While many student-athletes with heart disease are able to lead active lives and never experience health-related problems, sudden death from heart disease is still common in colleges and universities. It is the leading medical cause of death in athletes.

For athletes with hereditary heart disease, symptoms and family history of cardiac events should be considered when determining risk, said Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta. He is not involved in new research.

“Certainly there are concerns about elite athletes entering competition and whether they are properly screened,” Morgan said. It added that it provides “some understanding” of the mental health implications of athletes with genetic heart conditions that may be present.

“I think this research is starting to go a long way toward identifying that it may not be necessary to pull the trigger so quickly and force athletes away from what they love,” Morgan said.

Given the recent national focus on athletes and their risk of sudden cardiac death, the new study is “timely,” said Dr. Deepak Bhatt, director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City. He said in an email that he was not involved in the study.

“These are some of the best data that show that the risk of returning to play may not be as high as we fear,” Batt said of the new study.

“Some caveats include that the majority of these athletes were asymptomatic and about a third had an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator,” he added. “The decision to return to the playing field should be made after careful discussion of potential risks, including those that are difficult to quantify. Information from is very helpful.”