New insights into how cell membranes influence peptide development in Alzheimer’s disease





Oxidation model membranes exert different effects on peptide fibril formation driven by membrane surface attraction, peptide charge, and peptide structural properties.Credit: University of Leipzig

Researchers wanted to better understand how cell membranes in the body influence the structure of peptides (molecules made up of amino acids) and their aggregation. To do this, they used an ly controllable model system. Lead author Dr. Torsten John, who received his PhD in Leipzig under Professor Bernd Abel and is now a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, explains: effects of stress It triggers oxidative processes in the body and changes the chemical composition of membranes. In our experiments, we compared the effect of oxidized membranes to unmodified membranes. ” Scientists use biophysical laboratory experiments and computer simulation To better understand peptide aggregation. “Computer simulation molecular dynamics simulationprovides molecular insight into the mechanisms of interaction between membranes and peptides,” explains Professor Abel. it was already known film Composition plays an important role in peptide aggregation. However, little research has been done on the role of the oxide film. Researchers found that the effects differed between peptides. One of the studied peptides associated with Alzheimer’s disease (Aβ40) aggregated faster in the presence of all membranes. In contrast, aggregation of another peptide (uperin 3.5) was completely prevented in the presence of the same amount of oxide film. According to Abel, “Depending on the peptide’s properties, such as its charge, adsorption to the membrane changes and the strength of the effect changes. When peptides accumulate on the membrane surface, they accelerate their assembly and aggregation. But when the attractive force is so strong that it turns the structure into a spiral, it can no longer clump together.” Scientists deliberately selected peptides that aggregate similarly but have different origins for their study. Aβ40 is known to be deposited in the brains of Alzheimer’s disease patients, while uperin 3.5 was the first antimicrobial peptide discovered in the Australian toad species. Previously, a team of researchers led by Professor Lissandra L. Martin of Monash University, Australia, reported a possible link between peptide aggregation in cells. neurodegenerative disease and antimicrobial properties of peptides. Research published in journals chemical sciencefurther discusses the functional role of amyloid peptides. For more information:

Torsten John et al., Lipid oxidation controls near-membrane peptide self-assembly through a surface attraction mechanism. chemical science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D3SC00159H provided by

Leipzig University





Quote: New Insights into How Cell Membranes Affect Peptide Occurrence in Alzheimer’s Disease (March 6, 2023), March 6, 2023 at https://phys.org/news/2023-03 -insights-cell-membranes-peptides-alzheimer. html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2023-03-insights-cell-membranes-peptides-alzheimer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos