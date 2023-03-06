Health
How SARS-CoV-2 Infection Affects Outcomes of Acute Ischemic Stroke
The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is affecting millions of people worldwide and causing high Shows mortality and morbidity. Importantly, SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with an increased risk of thromboembolic events. Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) is one of the common cerebrovascular complications associated with COVID-19.Recent pro swan journal This study evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on neurological outcomes in patients with AIS.
study: Effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on outcomes of acute ischemic stroke—a retrospective cohort studyImage Credit: April Stock/Shutterstock
Background
Several pathophysiological mechanisms have been found to increase the risk of ischemic stroke, including downregulation of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and myocardial injury associated with COVID-19. Multiple studies have shown that the risk of AIS increases with the severity of SARS-CoV-2 disease.
Many studies have shown that COVID-19-related stroke occurs in young patients with few or no risk factors. Moreover, most of his AIS patients with concurrent SARS-CoV-2 infection were elderly and had several cardiovascular complications. Cardiovascular risk factors have also been found to increase the risk of AIS.
About research
In the current retrospective study, we analyzed data from 32 consecutive AIS patients infected with COVID-19 between 1 March 2020 and 1 May 2021. He compared the results with 51 consecutive non-COVID-19 AIS patients.
All AIS patients considered in this study exhibited acute neurological signs of stroke and ischemia, confirmed using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) of the head. rice field. For this study, the authors collected relevant demographic data, medical history, stroke characteristics, length of stay, in-hospital mortality, number of patients transferred to intensive care unit (ICU) facilities, and laboratory reports. bottom.
Investigation result
No patients with mild disease were included in the study cohort. 50% had moderate symptoms, 37.5% had severe infection, and 12.5% had severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Approximately 31% of the COVID-19 AIS group and 23.5% of the control group were treated with acute reperfusion therapy. Only the critically ill patient required her transfer to the ICU, and her hospital stay was slightly longer compared to other groups. A moderately high mortality rate was observed in patients with severe COVID-19 AIS.
Consistent with previous studies, the current study did not observe significant differences between the COVID-19 AIS and non-COVID-19 AIS groups based on age and gender. However, it should be noted that both groups were slightly male-dominated.
Regarding medical history, the authors compared the COVID-19 AIS and control groups in a history of malignancy, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney or lung disease, hyperlipidemia, and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). However, the prevalence of hypertension was significantly lower in the COVID-19 AIS group.The authors found that in the non-COVID-19 group, the proportion of microvascular disease etiology usually associated with hypertension was higher than in his COVID-19 group. described as higher than Additionally, all stroke risk factors were more common in COVID-19 patients.
Imaging data revealed similar territorial involvement of multiple vessels in both the COVID-19 AIS group and the non-COVID-19 AIS group. We found that the COVID-19 group had a higher rate of macrovascular occlusion and the COVID-19 AIS group had a greater anterior circulation LVO. Notably, in the COVID-19 AIS group, pneumonia patients mainly showed high LVO prevalence, indicating a stronger association between COVID-19 pneumonia and LVO. In the future, more studies are needed to validate this finding.
Interestingly, we found significant differences in lymphocyte counts (low) and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels (high) between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 AIS patients. However, no other relevant differences were found for other tested parameters.
The COVID-19 AIS group had higher in-hospital mortality and higher disability at discharge. Based on subgroup analysis, the functional outcome of patients with anterior LVO in the COVID-19 AIS group was less favorable compared with the non-COVID-19 AIS group. A group of older adults with more cerebrovascular risk factors were found to be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and AIS.
Limitations of research
A major limitation of the current study is the small sample size, as a result of which the results did not reach statistical significance. Another limitation of this study’s retrospective design is that the authors evaluated only clinical laboratory and other available medical data and did not conduct patient interviews.
Conclusion
Compared with non-COVID-19 AIS, AIS with SARS-CoV-2 infection had worse functional outcomes, more severe neurological deficits and higher mortality. Moreover, severe infections were associated with worse outcomes. This study highlights the importance of providing personalized multidisciplinary care, including expertise in neurology, pulmonology and intensive care, to protect this vulnerable group from adverse outcomes. increase.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230306/How-SARS-CoV-2-infection-affects-acute-ischemic-stroke-outcomes.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Report: Apple’s Struggle With MicroLED Technology Leads To iPhone X Changes And Dependence On Samsung
- How SARS-CoV-2 Infection Affects Outcomes of Acute Ischemic Stroke
- Lehigh Valley community members gather to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria | Lehigh Valley Regional News
- UAE-Turkey trade deal aims to achieve ‘strategic goals’ – Middle East Monitor
- Nationally distrustful Boris Johnson, senior official says
- American star in cricket? Meet Tara Norris, the first five-wicket bowler in WPL history
- Report: Apple’s Struggle With MicroLED Technology Leads To iPhone X Changes And Dependence On Samsung
- Emergency Department COVID-19 Vaccines for Unhospitalized Patients
- Jed Pietila and Kukkonen have been named CCHA Players of the Week
- UCLA engineers design solar roof to harvest energy for greenhouses
- Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on the political and humanitarian situation in South Sudan
- New insights into how cell membranes influence peptide development in Alzheimer’s disease