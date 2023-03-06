Ancient roots of virus resistance in wheat revealed







New research provides clues for protecting the world’s wheat crops, which are frequently ravaged by wheat yellow mosaic virus (WYMV). The DNA sequence of the wheat gene responsible for resistance to a devastating virus has been discovered, providing important clues for managing more resistant crops and maintaining a healthy food supply. Wheat crops in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Africa are frequently affected by wheat yellow mosaic virus (WYMV), so there is a high demand for wheat varieties and cultivars that can resist this virus. Published today PNASIn this study, we found that the resistance gene originated from an ancient Mediterranean wild plant, a close relative of wheat. The principal investigator of the study, Dr. Mohammad Polkheylandish of the University of Melbourne, said: He also stresses the need to preserve biodiversity to protect food supplies. ” WYMV reduces grain yields by up to 80%, causing significant economic losses. The virus is hosted and transmitted by soil-indigenous fungi that colonize wheat roots, discolor wheat leaves, and inhibit plant growth. Microscopic fungal spores containing WYMV can survive in soil for up to 10 years. Fungicides can kill spores and stop transmission, but fungicide treatments are neither cost-effective nor ecologically sustainable. “A viable alternative is to selectively breed or genetically engineer wheat to be resistant to WYMV,” says Dr. Pourkheirandish. “Prior to this study, we knew that a dominant gene called Ym2 mitigated the effects of WYMV on wheat by more than 70%, but we didn’t know how this gene achieved this.” The research team used a technique called positional cloning We have located the Ym2 gene on the bread wheat chromosome and found that its DNA sequence encodes a type of protein known as NBS-LRR. These proteins are the ‘guardians’ that detect pathogens and trigger the plant’s immune response. “Now that we know gene DNA Sequencing, we can choose which breeding lines we have Ym2 “Without the viral inoculation step, we just analyze the DNA from a small piece of leaf,” said Dr. Pourkheirandish. “It also makes searching for subspecies easier. Ym2 A wild relative of wheat that may provide excellent disease resistance for further crop improvement. “ Modern wheat DNA is chimeric. That is, its genetic material comes from several ancestral plants through natural crossing, or crossbreeding, followed by selective breeding by humans. By comparing DNA sequences among closely related species, researchers discovered that Ym2 in modern bread wheat originated from an ancient wild plant called Aegilops sharonensis, native to eastern Mediterranean countries. Similar genes are found in another wild ancestor of bread wheat, his Aegilops speltoides. “These wild species would have crossed with cultivated wheat at some point and inherited the genetic resistance that is now of great commercial importance,” Dr Pourkheirandish said. “Ancestral wild plants are a rich source of useful traits such as disease resistance, and plant breeders and geneticists have used them to protect modern crops and produce breads, pastas, noodles, couscous, pastries, cakes, and more.” of wheat can be mined to maintain a healthy food supply, a product many of us rely on and enjoy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2023/march/wheats-ancient-roots-of-viral-resistance-uncovered The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

