Sleeping pills may increase dementia risk: study

MARCH 6, 2023 — Janet S., a 76-year-old former journalist from Delaware, recently developed mild cognitive impairment that predated dementia.

“At first, I thought my forgetfulness and disorganization was just normal ‘old age,’ but when my doctor ran tests, it turned out to be more than that,” she said. say.

Janet, who asked not to use her last name in this article, is an insomniac and has been taking sleeping pills regularly for years. “Most of the time I take Ambien (Zolpidem), but sometimes I also take Valium (Diazepam, Benzodiazepines) if I have anxiety,” she says.

“I know Ambien can affect memory in the short term too, because when you wake up in the morning you’ll find strange things, like an empty container of ice cream and a spoon on your nightstand.” I mean, obviously I ate. I had ice cream in the middle of the night, but I don’t remember.

Sleeping pills and the risk of dementia