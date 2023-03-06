Researchers discover new genetic risk factor in large study of prostate cancer in black patients











Researchers have identified nine new genetic mutations that may increase the risk of developing prostate cancer in black men. According to a new study published by Chen et al. european urologyThe researchers also found that genetic differences could help determine which patients were most likely to develop aggressive types of disease.

Background

Prostate cancer can take a greater toll on black patients than it does on other races. 1 in 8 overall. A black patient is more than twice as likely to die from this disease.

Previous studies have identified approximately 270 genetic variants associated with an increased risk of developing prostate cancer, but researchers have yet to find a clear explanation for the disproportionate risk of black patients. not. Genetic studies to date have also failed to predict which patients are at high risk for advanced prostate cancer and who will develop a disease with a low mortality rate. New findings from the current study, one of the largest studies of prostate cancer in black patients, now address these long unanswered questions.

“The ability to distinguish between risk for aggressive and non-aggressive forms of disease is critical,” explained a senior study author. Christopher Hyman, ScD, Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences and Director of the Center for Genetic Epidemiology at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles (USC) Keck School of Medicine. He is also the AFLAC Chair of the Cancer Research Program at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Co-Leader of the Cancer Epidemiology Program. “Until now, Risk Score couldn’t do that,” he added.

Research methods and results

In the new study, the researchers included 19,378 prostate cancer patients and 61,620 healthy controls from 10 genome-wide association studies, and used nearly all of the existing data on the genetic risk of prostate cancer in black patients. After conducting a representative meta-analysis, they found nine previously undiscovered genetic variants that increase the risk of prostate cancer in this patient population. Seven of these variants, including one in the 8q24 region, have been found to be present predominantly or exclusively in black patients, highlighting the importance of including diverse populations in large genetic studies. gender is emphasized.

“This particular variant influences the risk of aggressive disease in this population,” emphasized Dr. Haiman.

The researchers also detected some of the same patterns seen in previous studies. This includes that genetic influences may play a greater role in cancer risk in younger patients compared to older patients.

Better Screening to Assess Prostate Cancer Risk

Furthermore, this new finding can be used to refine the polygenic risk score, a tool that assesses an individual’s risk for a condition based on the combined influence of multiple genetic factors. A more accurate polygenic risk score for black patients may help identify patients at high risk early in disease onset.

“Prostate cancer survival rates are [patients] diagnosed with invasive disease,” said the lead study author. Fei Cheng, ScM, PhD, Assistant Professor of Clinical Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California. “Our findings suggest that these polygenic risk scores may help identify [patients] Who could benefit from being screened earlier and more often,” she said.

It also helps patients understand their cancer risk and decide when and how often to get screened.

Conclusion

through RESPOND initiative— A collaborative study with the National Institutes of Health and the Prostate Cancer Foundation — Researchers find that social determinants of health, access to care, and other factors influence prostate cancer recurrence, progression, and survival in black patients. One of their long-term goals is to develop a widely available genetic screening test to help patients of all ages assess their risk level. .

“Through Robert F. Smith—[Prostate Cancer Foundation] Winner of the Special Challenge Award in the Smith Polygenic Risk Test, the Prostate Cancer Foundation is proud to invest in RESPOND’s important research. [initiative] understand why and deal with it [Black patients] We disproportionately experience advanced prostate cancer and advance our common mission to ultimately end the death and suffering from this disease. ” Dr. Howard R. SoulVice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

“Most of the studies to date have been conducted in populations of European ancestry, creating a significant bias in our understanding of genetic risk for disease,” emphasized Dr. Haiman.

The researchers noted that evidence of risk factors unique to this population underscores the importance of continuing to collect data from diverse groups, including Asian and Hispanic patients, as well as black patients. They also concluded that the polygenic risk score has potential clinical utility in differentiating the risk of developing aggressive versus non-aggressive prostate cancer in black patients.

Disclosure: Research in this study was supported by the National Cancer Institute, Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Million Veterans Program. For full disclosure of the study authors, please see: sciencedirect.com.

