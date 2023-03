Diabetes: Diet Plans, Do’s and Don’ts to Prevent Sugar Spikes for Diabetics | Health

what you eat together Diabetes Uncontrolled sugar levels can wreak havoc on many bodily processes and organs and can take a long time. Over time, your chronic illness will affect your quality of life. kidney disease, neuropathy, heart disease, thyroid problems, dental problems and even amputation – not following a diabetic lifestyle can be dangerous. It is estimated that about 80 million people with diabetes in India will swell to 135 million by 2045. We cannot afford to overlook the many risk factors that surround us. (Please also read: Diabetes: Bedtime Habits to Help Manage Blood Sugar For diabetics, it’s important to have a meal plan that includes all meals from breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks in between. “People with diabetes can be very stressed because of the ongoing management this chronic condition requires. As we all know, eating the right foods is essential to keeping your sugar levels within the recommended range. The foods you eat should be low in carbohydrates and high in fiber. Also avoid fried foods and sugary foods if you want to achieve your health potential. Sharma, senior diabetes educator at BeatO. Sujata Sharma also shares a highly effective Indian meal plan for diabetics with HT Digital. “This diabetes-friendly meal plan will not only whet your taste buds, but it will also help keep your blood sugar in check,” says Sharma. See here: morning Start your morning with a refreshing green tea or plain tea (unsweetened). As a food option you can have scrambled eggs with sautéed vegetables. For a vegetarian option, try the scrambled paneer with sautéed vegetables. You can also make buttermilk flavored with flax seeds. lunch You should make sure you are happy with your lunch, but not overindulge. You can choose palak paneer, low carb roti with sautéed cabbage with radish raita. Other options include low-carb parathas served with masala vindi, baigan balta, and cucumber raita. night snack Healthy munching options include a handful of roasted mahana or Greek yogurt. dinner You can have a low-carb roti with chicken curry and a cucumber and carrot salad. Continental meal options include a thick mixed vegetable soup, paneer tikka or chicken tikka, or fish tikka and a green salad. “You can monitor your blood sugar regularly with a glucometer connected to your smartphone, track how different foods affect your blood sugar levels, and make smart choices.” You have to be careful not to overeat the foods you like, even foods labeled as sugar-free or sugar-free, and you have to be careful to use diabetes-friendly cooking methods, like frying instead of frying. , can also be baked or grilled,” concludes. Sujata Sharma. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter

