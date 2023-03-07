Why COVID-19 Deaths in Vaccines Show the Importance of Boosters





Since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available in spring 2021, there has been a wide disparity in mortality between unvaccinated and vaccinated people. However, towards the end of 2022, the data showed that: Most deaths from COVID-19 were among vaccinated peopleBut that doesn’t mean that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are ineffective. It’s quite the opposite. of Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster—first recommended last fall—protected against circulating infection and death of BA.4, BA.5 Omicron subspeciesIn fact, those who received the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster were 14 times less likely to die than those who did not receive the vaccine. were one-third more likely to die compared to those who Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). AMA member in an interview Elisa Choi, MDinternal medicine and infectious disease doctors shared why COVID-19 deaths are occurring among vaccinated people and why boosters remain important. Many people are vaccinated Many people are vaccinated “Fortunately, there are a lot of people who are getting vaccinated now. ,” said Dr. Choi, who is also a member of the American Medical Association. Delegation to the AMA House of Delegates. Please note that Dr. Choi’s views expressed in this article are solely hers and do not necessarily reflect the official policies or positions of the organization to which she belongs. “If you start with the denominator of more people, and you draw from that more people compared to the unvaccinated, the total population of vaccinated people is higher,” she explains. “Thus, there are far more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people, so the number of deaths may be higher among vaccinated people.” is a function of COVID-19 vaccination success, which is a good thing.” Related news Answer patient questions about bivalent vaccines for COVID-19 some are elderly and immunosuppressed some are elderly and immunosuppressed “People who have been vaccinated and boosted tend to be older and have more complex medical conditions,” said Dr. Choi. “This is a positive outcome of his first successful COVID-19 vaccination against elderly and immunocompromised individuals who were advised to be at high risk of death or severe infection from COVID-19.” “Vaccination against COVID-19 does not completely eliminate the risk of death from COVID-19 infection. It’s important because it reduces risk,” she explained. “In general, there is an overall lower intake of COVID-19 boosters in the general population. They tend to have serious medical conditions.” Related news New study tallies excess doctor deaths during early pandemic have a weakened immune system have a weakened immune system “We know that immunity from both COVID-19 infection and COVID-19 vaccination declines over time,” said Dr. Choi. “The key message is that COVID-19 infection does not completely prevent him from being reinfected with COVID-19 in the future.” “Similarly, if an individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have had the latest COVID-19 vaccine, they may still be susceptible to COVID-19, depending on when their last vaccination was given. You may be susceptible to 19 infections,” she said. “People who have previously had COVID-19 and who have also been vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a ‘hybrid immunity’ that may offer the most immunological protection.” “Regardless of how some degree of immunity to COVID-19 is developed, there is no doubt that immunity is weakening, whether from infection or vaccination,” Dr. Choi said. “This reinforces why COVID-19 booster vaccination is so important.” “Vaccines are one of the most important components to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We are in a very different place than when the pandemic first started, but we cannot be complacent about the status quo. 19.”

