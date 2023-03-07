Pregnant women with schizophrenia are three times at risk of interpersonal violence





summary: Pregnant women and new mothers with schizophrenia are three times more likely to visit the emergency room as a result of being victims of interpersonal violence, a new study finds. sauce: CMJMore Pregnant and postpartum people with schizophrenia were more than three times more likely to visit the emergency department for interpersonal violence than those without schizophrenia. CMJMore. Interpersonal violence includes physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by family members, intimate partners, acquaintances, or strangers. “We found that people with schizophrenia had a three-fold higher risk, but we also found that the majority of people with and without schizophrenia were screened for interpersonal violence during pregnancy.” University of Toronto. “This suggests there are many opportunities for health care providers to intervene and prevent harm to these patients and their children.” About one in five (20.7%) women with schizophrenia will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, about nine times the risk of women without serious mental illness. However, little is known about perinatal risks. Pregnant individuals with schizophrenia are equally likely to be screened for interpersonal violence (74.3% vs. 73.8%) and more likely to self-report (10.2% vs. 2.4%). Image is public domain. The study, led by researchers at ICES and Women’s College Hospital, included more than 1.8 million pregnant women aged 15 to 49, of whom 4,470 were diagnosed with schizophrenia. A person with schizophrenia is more likely to live in a low-income area, have other psychiatric and chronic medical conditions, and have been to the emergency department for interpersonal violence during her two years before pregnancy ( ED) was likely to be seen. Key Findings: Overall, 3.1% of patients with schizophrenia presented to ED for interpersonal violence during pregnancy and in the first year postpartum, compared with 0.4% of those without schizophrenia.

Pregnant individuals with schizophrenia were equally likely to be screened for interpersonal violence (74.3% vs. 73.8%) and more likely to self-report (10.2% vs. 2.4%).

Among screened study participants did not Disclose interpersonal violence during pregnancy. This study found that “regular violence screening in antenatal care settings is an important opportunity for intervention to prevent serious physical, psychological and social harm to these patients and their children.” suggesting. Co-author, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto, Temati. About this Interpersonal Violence and Schizophrenia Research News author: Kim Bernhardt

sauce: CMJMore

contact: Kim Bernhardt – CMAJ

image: image is public domain Original research: closed access.

"Risk of interpersonal violence during and after pregnancy in patients with schizophrenia: a population-based cohort study.By Simon Vigod et al. CMJMore See also overview Risk of interpersonal violence during and after pregnancy in patients with schizophrenia: a population-based cohort study. Background: Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of experiencing interpersonal violence. Little is known about the risks, especially before and after pregnancy. Method: This population-based cohort study included all individuals (ages 15–49) who were listed as female on their health card and had singleton births in Ontario, Canada between 2004 and 2018. rice field. Emergency Department (ED) visits for interpersonal violence during pregnancy or within 1 year postpartum. We adjusted for relative risk (RR) for demographics, pregnancy history of substance use disorders, and history of interpersonal violence. Sub-cohort analyzes assessed interpersonal violence screening and self-reported interpersonal violence during pregnancy using linked clinical registry data. result: 1,802,645 pregnant women were included, of whom 4,470 were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Overall, 137 (3.1%) with schizophrenia presented to the perinatal emergency department for interpersonal violence, compared with 7598 (0.4%) without schizophrenia, with a RR of 6.88 (95%). confidence interval). [CI] 5.66–8.37) and an adjusted RR of 3.44 (95% CI 2.86–4.15). Results were similar when gestational age (adjusted RR 3.47, 95% CI 2.68–4.51) and postpartum year 1 (adjusted RR 3.45, 95% CI 2.75–4.33) were calculated separately. Among patients who did not self-report interpersonal violence, schizophrenia was associated with an increased risk of perinatal emergency room visits due to interpersonal violence (4.0% vs. 0.4%; adjusted RR 6.28, 95% CI 3.94–10.00). interpretation: Pregnancy and the postpartum period are times when people with schizophrenia are at greater risk of interpersonal violence than people without schizophrenia. Pregnancy is a critical time for implementing violence prevention strategies in this population group.

