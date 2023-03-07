Blind Researcher Develops Suitcase and Navigation Tool for Blind Travelers





The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chieko Asakawa walks with an AI-equipped suitcase under development in Koto Ward, Tokyo. A blind researcher is developing a suitcase that uses artificial intelligence to help blind people navigate safely to their destination. Chieko Asakawa, a researcher and director of the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, said, “The power of science and technology can narrow the gap between people with and without disabilities. Asakawa, 64, lost his sight at the age of 14 in an accident in elementary school. After graduating from university, in 1985 he joined the research and development department of IBM Japan, Ltd. in Tokyo. She started using computers to overcome the challenge of finding information for herself, who is visually impaired, according to Asakawa. IBM Research – Tokyo has developed a Japanese digital Braille system and a voice-enabled Internet browser. In 2009, I was appointed as an IBM Fellow, the highest rank of an IBM engineer, and in 2014, I went to an American university as an IBM Distinguished Service Professor, increasing my opportunities for overseas business trips. Mr. Asakawa came up with the idea of ​​a suitcase/navigator around 2017, when the luggage he was pushing at the airport hit a wall. She realized that the suitcase could be used as a tool for detecting obstacles. Asakawa works with companies, universities and other organizations to develop cutting-edge devices that help users reach their destinations and avoid obstacles. The latest prototype operates at a speed close to the average walking speed of an adult and is equipped with sensors that can detect obstacles and people. In addition, it will guide you to the location and surroundings by voice. One of the next steps is to make the technology adaptable to crowded situations, and the ultimate goal is to make AI suitcases as safe for blind people as they are for sighted people. and to allow smooth movement. “I would like to travel alone and visit friends around the world using an AI suitcase,” Asakawa said.

