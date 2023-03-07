Respiratory disease in childhood is associated with an increased risk of death in adults.imperial news













Having a lower respiratory tract infection in childhood increases the risk of dying from respiratory disease in adulthood.

Led by researchers from Imperial College London, lancet, found that children who had a lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), such as bronchitis or pneumonia, by age two were almost twice as likely to die prematurely from respiratory illness in adulthood. , early mortality from respiratory disease was about 2% for those who had LRTI during childhood, compared to about 1% for those who did not. Findings remained after adjusting for socioeconomic factors and smoking status.

Chronic respiratory disease is a major public health problem, accounting for an estimated 3.9 million people in 2017, or 7% of all deaths worldwide. Most of these deaths were caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a group of lung diseases. It causes breathing difficulties such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Previous studies have linked LRTI in infants to the development of pulmonary dysfunction, asthma, and COPD in adults, but it was unclear whether it is also associated with early death in adulthood. The first-of-its-kind study spans more than 73 years of his life and provides the best evidence to date that early respiratory health influences later mortality.

The findings challenge the misconception that adult mortality from respiratory disease is solely determined by adulthood behaviors such as smoking. Researchers say this can help prevent childhood respiratory infections and improve the health of children through targeted public health measures and health service interventions, such as vaccination, improved living conditions, and better diagnosis and treatment of underlying conditions. It highlights the need to improve the health of

This research was conducted in collaboration with researchers from University College London, Loughborough University and the Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust (now part of the Guys and St. Thomas NHS Foundation Trust).

Dr. James Allinsonlead author of the study, National Heart and Lung Institute A PhD from Imperial College London said: One in five respiratory deaths in adults is linked to common infections decades before childhood, suggesting that risk should be targeted well before adulthood. indicates that there is

“Child health must be optimized, especially by tackling child poverty, to prevent perpetuation of existing adult health inequalities. It also helps challenge the stigma that all deaths from diseases such as obesity are linked to lifestyle factors.”

Professor Rebecca Hardyco-author of the study, from University of London and Loughborough University“Our findings suggest that efforts to reduce childhood respiratory infections may have implications for tackling premature mortality from respiratory disease later in life.” We hope that it will help guide the strategies of the International Health Organization in tackling this issue.”

This study used data from a UK national cohort study called The National Survey of Health and Development (NSHD), which recruited individuals at birth in 1946, to assess the health and mortality rates of 3,589 individuals by 2019. I’m looking for records. Of the 3,589 study participants, 913 had a lower respiratory tract infection before she was two years old.

Professor Nish ChaturvediCo-author of the study and PI of the NSHD at University College London, said: His MRC NSHD, 1946 UK Birth Cohort, the longest-running nationally representative cohort study in the UK, identifies early life factors that may lead to premature death from respiratory disease later in life is in a unique position to investigate. “

The results point to a childhood origin of health inequalities for adults born in the 1940s, suggesting that improvements in health and medical care for children after this period may have led to better outcomes for children born today. there is. However, evidence that poor childhood health can be lifelong highlights the need for renewed efforts to prevent her LRTI in children.

The researchers used a statistical model to estimate the association between respiratory infections in childhood and premature death from respiratory disease in adulthood, adjusting for different factors that could influence risk. .

In an analysis that adjusted for childhood socioeconomic background and smoking status, children who had an LRTI by age 2 years were more likely to develop respiratory disease in adulthood compared with children who had not had an LRTI by age 2 years. It suggests a 93% higher chance of dying prematurely from the disease. This translates into her 2.1% early adult mortality from respiratory disease for those who had her LRTI in early childhood, compared with her 1.1% for those who did not report LRTI by age 2. Equivalent.

The researchers said this increased risk could account for 179,188 premature deaths in England and Wales between 1972 and 2019, or one in five deaths from respiratory disease. increase.

In contrast, adult respiratory deaths associated with smoking account for 3 in 5 deaths from respiratory diseases, with 507,223 excess deaths occurring in England and Wales during the same period.

The researchers note that despite adjustment, there may have been other unreported risk factors, such as parental smoking and prematurity. We also note that social changes may have caused changes in pulmonary function and outcomes in subsequent cohorts.

This study was funded by the NIHR Imperial Biomedical Research Centre, the Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital Charity, the Imperial College Health Care NHS Trust, and the UK Medical Research Council.

