



New technologies are making it possible to modify certain cells to help fight cancer. Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on Long Island are applying CRISPR (short for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) to discover new cancer targets and develop drugs to fight deadly diseases. I’m here. This molecular tool is recognized in the medical community for its ability to edit DNA cells in humans, plants and animals. “CRISPR is simply the ultimate tool for manipulating life,” Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory professor Dr. Chris Vakoc told Fox 5. Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory are applying CRISPR to discover new cancer targets and develop drugs to fight deadly diseases. Vakoc and other New York scientists call this a revolution in the making. “You think of antibiotics as medicines that you can take to dissolve bacterial infections. Fox 5 first visited the lab in 2018, when CRISPR emerged. A lot has changed for the better since then, he says, Vakoc. Researchers running the CRISPR/Cas9 process at the Max-Delbrueck-Centre for Molecular Medicine. Photo: Gregor Fischer/dpa (Photo by Gregor Fischer/picture Alliance via Getty Images) “Five years ago, CRISPR was cutting out pieces of DNA in a very precise way. It gives us a more sophisticated understanding of biology.” Related: Modification of Cancer Cell Genome | Big Idea Vakoc says he grows cancer in the lab rather than curing patients, but CRISPR can be applied to reveal vulnerabilities. “We manipulate the molecules of cancer cells and go looking for these rare vulnerabilities that make cancer cells different from normal cells,” he continued. Scientists apply CRISPR at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. So far, scientists have made amazing progress growing cancer cells in the lab. A long-term goal of biomedical research is to safely apply CRISPR to cure genetic diseases and people. Xiaoli Wu, a research scientist who spends six days a week in the lab, said finding a cure for cancer is a commitment. Related: Colorectal cancer presents at younger and more advanced stages: study “It’s like cooking,” she explained. “You have a recipe, and you change that recipe to make the meal look better.” A recent development from University College London sheds light on CRISPR for treating blood cancer patients. A 13-year-old patient has been reported for the first time in the world to have undergone base-edited cell therapy to achieve remission of leukemia. An approach known as CAR-T manipulates normal immune cells to trick the system into rejecting cancer cells. Advances in CRISPR are also underway at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation in New Jersey, where scientist Ben Tycko, Ph.D., is using the tool to make several It models mutations during tumor progression in different types of human cancers. “I would say we are on our way to becoming mainstream medicine,” he said. “We are all affected by cancer, either ourselves or in our families, so this is very important. As technology becomes more precise and robust, scientists continue their crusade, vowing to pave the way for modern medicine. “In my lifetime, I will see disease disappear thanks to CRISPR technology,” Vakoc said.

