



While this was the only vote at ACIP’s February 22-24 meeting, the committee also discussed COVID-19 booster vaccines for specific patient populations and updated vaccines for several other infectious diseases. Information received. Jinneos and Mpox Jynneos, a replication-deficient orthopoxvirus vaccine, will be administered in a two-dose series 28 days apart. This vaccine received FDA approval in September 2019 for adults at high risk of smallpox or mpox infection. November 2021, ACIP voted unanimously Jynneos is recommended as an alternative to the ACAM2000 vaccine for those at risk of mpox infection due to potential occupational exposure. The Biden administration declared MPOX a public health emergency in August 2022 and ended PHE on January 31.of Latest CDC data shows an average of 2 new cases per day. Approximately 1.2 million doses of Gynneos were administered during the outbreak. COVID-19 vaccine Although there was no vote on the COVID-19 vaccine at the meeting, ACIP members had a lively discussion on the frequency of COVID-19 boosters for older and immunocompromised people. Currently CDC Recommendation Older people and people with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive COVID-19 booster injections more often than people with strong immune systems. However, officials of the ACIP’s COVID-19 Vaccine Working Group found insufficient evidence to recommend his COVID-19 boosters more than once a year for these populations, possibly I supported a plan to administer an annual booster in the fall. In January, the FDA ordered its Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee to develop a strategy to “harmonize” how COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are administered and simplify future vaccine formulations. All recommendations made by VRBPAC must be approved by the FDA Commissioner and he must be approved by the ACIP and CDC directors before they become effective. Other notes ACIP also flu activityepidemiology of ; Pediatric pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease and Chikungunya; and recommendations adult polio vaccination. In addition, ACIP reviewed presentations on several potential therapeutic options for respiratory syncytial virus. nilcivamab, A single-dose, long-acting antibody designed to protect young children, and A pair of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and GSK to protect the elderly. The vaccine was also discussed at his subsequent VRBPAC conference. Barely approved RSV vaccine Members of VRBPAC voted 7 to 4 at the February 28-March 1 meeting to advocate aggressive immunization to prevent acute respiratory and lower respiratory tract disease from RSV in adults 60 years of age and older. recommended approval of Abrysvo, a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer. The Committee also recommends the recombinant vaccine produced by GSK for aggressive immunization to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV subtypes RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes in adults aged 60 and over. Voted to recommend approval of the adjuvant vaccine Arexvy. If the FDA accepts the panel’s recommendations, Abrysvo and Arexvy will be the first RSV vaccines approved for use in the United States. A decision from the FDA Commissioner is expected in the coming weeks.

