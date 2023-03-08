How robotic bronchoscopy can help diagnose lung cancer > News > Yale Medicine





If caught early, lung cancer It can often be treated successfully. The problem, however, is that there are usually no symptoms in the early stages. Therefore, early detection of lung cancer is becoming increasingly important. One way to achieve this is sieving Those at high risk of lung cancer (those aged 50 and over) smoked1 pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years, or half a pack per day for 40 years) and annual low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans. If a CT scan finds an abnormality in the patient’s lungs, bronchoscopyis generally recommended. In this common procedure, a doctor guides a thin tube with a light and a camera (bronchoscope) through the patient’s mouth or nose into the lungs to take tissue samples. But progress has been made. Today, doctors at Yale University use a new form of technology called “.robotic bronchoscopy”, which allows us to reach smaller pieces lung. During a robotic bronchoscopy, the doctor uses the controller on the console to operate the robotic arm. A robotic arm guides the thin flexible tube of the bronchoscope through the airway. “A regular bronchoscope can reach 20 to 30% of the airway, whereas a robotic bronchoscope can reach over 95%,” he says. Christopher Morton, MD, an interventional pulmonologist at Yale University. “Robotic precision allows the tube to navigate tight corners and hard-to-reach areas of the lung to obtain biopsies of lung tissue.” However, neither type of bronchoscopy can take samples from the lungs or lymph nodes around the airways. The lungs and airways are important places to check for cancer and determine if it has spread. To do this, the doctor performs an endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) immediately after the bronchoscopy. EBUS scopes are similar to bronchoscopes, but have ultrasound at the tip, allowing doctors to view lymph nodes and guide a small needle to take samples. “Benefits of Simultaneous Robotic Bronchoscopy and EBUS “It gives us the maximum amount of information to accurately diagnose and stage low-risk lung cancer, all in one step.” Erin DeBiasi, MDan interventional pulmonologist at Yale University. Using this information, doctors can quickly develop and implement the necessary treatment plans. Learn more about robotic bronchoscopy and EBUS from Yale experts in this video.

