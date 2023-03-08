Health
What happens if I stop taking Ozempic?
OzempicIt is an injectable treatment for type 2 diabetes.
This drug and another drug, Wegovy, have the same active ingredient, semaglutide, which regulates blood sugar levels. Semaglutide also makes you feel full and eats less, suppresses appetite and slows digestion in the stomach. Besides weight loss, semaglutide can cause side effects such as nausea and diarrhea. constipationand a headache.
Both Ozempic and Wegovy US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Drug Shortage List for several months.And there are other type 2 diabetes mellitus These drugs, including semaglutide, which is effective in lowering blood sugar levels, do not induce the same noticeable weight loss.
Whether shortages, side effects, lack of insurance, or high out-of-pocket costs prompted patients to discontinue Ozempic, they all face the same problem.To tell Robert Kushner, M.D.Professor and Director of the Lifestyle Medicine Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
“Both diabetes and obesity are considered chronic diseases that require long-term treatment,” says Dr. Kushner. “The goal is to take medication according to healthy lifestyle changes to achieve and maintain health benefits: weight loss and improved glycemic control.”
Here are five things you can expect when stopping Ozempic.
1. Your appetite will return
People eat less when they take Ozempic because semaglutide slows digestion, keeps food in the stomach longer, increases satiety, reduces hunger, and causes changes in the brain that make eating less satisfying. increase. FDA Note.
“I used to be able to eat half a pizza, but now I have a few mouthfuls of semaglutide and feel full,” he says. David Shaffer, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health in New York City taking semaglutide. “If you forget to take it, you lose the feeling of fullness, so you consume more.”
However, the rapid satiety caused by semaglutide goes away as soon as people stop taking Ozempic, says Kushner.
“When you stop Ozempic, all the effects of the drug are gone,” says Kushner. “If a patient experiences a loss of appetite and weight as a result of consuming a low-calorie diet, discontinuing the medication will cause the individual’s appetite to return to baseline, making it difficult to follow the low-calorie diet.”
2. Gain weight
When people stop taking Ozempic, they feel less full and their appetite returns, so they’re more likely to gain weight, says Kushner.
Whether people take Ozempic for obesity or type 2 diabetes, the medication is part of a treatment plan that also includes healthy lifestyle changes such as eating a balanced diet and getting enough exercise. It’s nothing more than
“Ozempic should always make healthy lifestyle changes in diet and physical activity,” says Kushner. “These changes should continue even after the medication is discontinued and help maintain some of the health benefits seen in weight and glycemic control.”
3. The “Ozempic Face” will disappear
Rapid weight loss with Ozempic can change your skin and reduce fat mass all over your body, including your face. Many people who lose dramatic amounts of weight on Ozempic may end up with a emaciated, shriveled, dehydrated face, known as the “Ozempic face.”
These changes can be addressed with injectable facial fillers administered by a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon. Joshua Zeichner, MDassociate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
Stopping Ozempic also reverses the facial changes caused by the drug. “Ozempic’s face is gone if you put back the weight you lost with the drug,” he says Dr. Zeichner. “Just like the body weight can be put back on, the face can be full like it used to be.”
4. Side effects subside
Ozempic has more common side effectsnausea, constipation, vomiting, heartburngas, headache, dizziness.
Not everyone will experience side effects, and they may be mild for others. You can also avoid or minimize them by increasing , says Kushner.
How you eat and what you eat also makes a difference. “Side effects can be greatly reduced by reducing fat in your diet, eating less, and not skipping meals,” says Kushner.
Anyone experiencing side effects but sticking to treatment will see the side effects go away when they stop taking Ozempic.
5. Blood sugar rise
For people with type 2 diabetes who take Ozempic to control their blood sugar levels, stopping treatment may cause blood sugar levels to return to premedication levels. Beverly Chan, MD, Endocrinologist and Assistant Professor of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.
“Since Ozempic treats the chronic disease of diabetes, stopping Ozempic may make diabetes worse,” says Dr. Tchang.
Because Ozempic helps people eat less, stopping treatment can cause them to consume more calories and eat larger portions, which can raise blood sugar levels. Even if you are able to maintain the diet developed with Ozempic, your blood sugar may rise if you stop treatment.
These realities are one of the reasons why many physicians have expressed concern about the possible shortage of Ozempic for drug use to lose unwanted weight. These deficiencies are harming people with type 2 diabetes who need medication for blood sugar control.
Fortunately, diabetics still have other medicines they can take instead of Ozempic, including medicines in the same family as semaglutide, said Tchang. Ozempic is a known glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, Liraglutide (Victoza)dulaglutide (trulicity), and Exenatide (Bidureon).
