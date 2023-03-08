Health
Keto-like diet linked to heart attack and stroke
Risk of cardiovascular problems such as chest pain (angina pectoris), blockage of arteries requiring stents (small coils that open arteries), heart attack and stroke when following a diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat, such as keto could more than double, according to a new study.
of findingsCardiovascular disease, presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions.
“If you’re on a carbohydrate-restricted diet, our data suggests it’s important to monitor your health. cholesterol levelsaid a senior study author Liam Branham, MDMedical Director of the Healthy Heart Program Preventive Clinic at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver and Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine, Canada.
“If your cholesterol levels are very high, talk to your doctor. heart disease risk‘ adds Dr. Brunham.
To conduct this study (which is considered preliminary because it has not yet been peer-reviewed for publication in a medical journal), Brunham and his research team conducted a one-off clinical trial. We analyzed information from over 70,000 people in the UK who had completed , a self-reported, 24-hour diet questionnaire. At the same time, researchers took blood samples to check the subjects’ cholesterol levels.
Survey responses indicated that 305 participants followed a low-carb, high-fat diet.
How a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet works
When people limit their consumption of carbohydrates (found in foods such as bread, pasta, baked goods, and certain fruits and vegetables) and protein, the body uses its own fat stores for fuel. produces a chemical called Ketone The body uses it as energy. This process ketosishelp you burn accumulated fat and lose weight.
of International Food Information Council An estimated 8% of Americans ketogenic diet 2020.
People on a strict ketogenic diet typically get 70-80% of their daily calories from fat, 5-10% from carbohydrates, and 10-20% from protein. Harvard TH Chang School of Public HealthTo include enough subjects to draw meaningful conclusions, the Canadian investigators followed a keto-like diet containing at least 45% of their daily calories from fat and no more than 25% from carbohydrates. I looked for someone.
Of the 305 subjects on a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet, 1,220 reported eating a standard diet containing just over 50% of their daily calories from carbohydrates and nearly 31% from fat. Matched.
For each group (keto and standard), approximately three-quarters were female, with an average age of 54 years.
Higher LDL and more heart problems in the keto group
After an average of about 12 years of follow-up, people on a keto diet developed several major cardiovascular events, including arterial occlusions requiring stents, heart attack, stroke, and peripheral arteries. more than doubled the risk of disease. Overall, 9.8% experienced a new cardiac event in the low-carbohydrate, high-fat group versus 4.3% in the standard diet.
In contrast to subjects on a standard diet, subjects on a low-carb, high-fat diet had significantly higher levels of both. LDL-cholesterol Apolipoprotein B (apoB), a protein on the surface of cholesterol, may be a more accurate indicator of cardiovascular risk than LDL alone. research.
Looking at the percentage of people in each diet group, who are defined as having severely high cholesterol, scientists documented 5% in the standard diet group, compared to almost 10% in the low-carbohydrate, high-fat group. I have recorded.
“Perhaps a diet that consumes large amounts of saturated fat from animal products may contribute to elevated cholesterol,” says Brunham.
Relationship between LDL cholesterol and heart disease
Dr. Christopher GardnerNutrition Scientist and Professor of Medicine at Stanford Medical School research I wasn’t involved in the latest research on the effects of low-fat, low-carb diets, but I wasn’t surprised by the results of the keto study.
“My manager is prevention. cardiologistHe sees this all the time, people say they’re taking ketone bodies, and LDL cholesterol is through the roof,” says Dr. Gardner. “Every time you’re on the keto diet, you’re getting high. saturated fat And less fiber—there’s no other way. So LDL goes up. “
As Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Too much LDL in the body can cause plaque to build up in your blood vessels, which can narrow or block them.
As far as the main study limitations go, Gardner points out that the study was based on a single 24-hour diet report, and although studies can show increased risk from diets like keto, diet itself causes these results.
Still, he’s concerned about the researchers’ conclusions. “If you try a ketogenic diet for him, you should do it under the supervision of a doctor so he can see what is happening to your LDL cholesterol,” he says.
