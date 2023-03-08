Drunk mice sobered up with hormone injection — ScienceDaily





A hormone called fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) protects mice from ethanol-induced balance loss and righting reflexes, according to a study published in the journal March 7. cell metabolism.

“We found that the liver is not only involved in the metabolism of alcohol, but also sends hormonal signals to the brain to protect against the harmful effects of addiction, such as loss of consciousness and coordination,” said the co-lead study authors. increase. Dr. Stephen Criver, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “We have further shown that even higher concentrations of FGF21 by injection can dramatically accelerate recovery from addiction.FGF21 does this by activating very specific parts of the brain that control wakefulness. We do,” says Kliewer. Consuming ethanol, which is produced by the spontaneous fermentation of simple sugars during the ripening process of fruit and nectar, can be toxic and impair athletic performance and judgment. Animals consuming fructose and other simple sugars have evolved liver enzymes that break down ethanol. FGF21 is a hormone induced in the liver by various metabolic stresses such as starvation, protein deficiency, monosaccharides and ethanol. In humans, ethanol is the most potent inducer of FGF21 described so far. Previous studies have shown that FGF21 suppresses ethanol preference, induces water drinking to prevent dehydration, and protects against alcohol-induced liver injury. In the new study, Kliewer of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and co-principal study author David Mangelsdorf found that FGF21 has a broader role than previously thought in protecting against the harmful consequences of ethanol exposure. is showing. In mice, FGF21 stimulated emergence from addiction without altering ethanol breakdown. Mice lacking FGF21 took longer to recover righting reflexes and balance after ethanol exposure than littermates. Conversely, pharmacological FGF21 administration shortened the time required for mice to recover from ethanol-induced unconsciousness and lack of muscle coordination. Strikingly, FGF21 does not interfere with the sedative effects induced by ketamine, diazepam, or pentobarbital, demonstrating specificity for ethanol. FGF21 mediated its anti-addiction effects by directly activating noradrenergic neurons in the locus coeruleus region of the brain that regulate arousal and arousal. Taken together, the results suggest that the FGF21 liver-brain pathway has evolved to protect against ethanol-induced intoxication. According to the authors, this pathway may modulate various cognitive and emotional functions to enhance survival under stressful conditions. However, it is not yet known whether activation of the noradrenergic system contributes to other effects of FGF21 (metabolism, ethanol, sweet taste, etc.). Both FGF21 and noradrenergic nervous system activity are induced by ethanol in humans, but additional studies will also be needed to determine whether the anti-addiction activity of FGF21 translates into humans. “Our study reveals that the brain is the primary site of action for FGF21,” says Mangelsdorf. “We are now investigating more deeply the neural pathways through which FGF21 exerts arousal effects.”

