Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio According to a study published in , people who slept less than 6 hours or more than 9 hours each night had a higher risk of infection than those who slept 7-8 hours. frontier psychiatry. In previous literature, sleep and vulnerability to infection“Most observational studies to date have examined associations between sleep and infections in general population samples.” Ingeborg Forsun, PhD, A guest researcher from the Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Bergen said in a press release.

Data derived from: Forthun I, et al. Front Psychiatry2023;doi:10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1033034

“We wanted to assess this association among primary care patients, where we know that the prevalence of sleep disorders is much higher than in the population as a whole,” Forthun said. I’m here. In this Norway-based study, researchers distributed questionnaires to patients in a general practitioner’s waiting room to assess sleep length, quality, and other relevant factors. The questionnaire asked patients about their infections in the past 3 months and whether and how much they had used antibiotics. A total of 1,848 participants completed the survey. The average age was 52 years and 60.6% were female. Overall, 21% of respondents reported less than 6 hours of sleep and 2% reported more than 9 hours of sleep. Overall, 46.9% of respondents met criteria for chronic sleep disturbance. Patients who slept <6 hours had a 25% (95% CI, 1.11-1.46) increased risk of infection and a 57% increased risk of antibiotic use compared with those who slept 7–8 hours. (95% CI, 1.13- 2.18), according to researchers. Similarly, patients who slept 9 hours or more had a 44% (95% CI, 1.12-1.84) increased risk of infection compared with those who slept 7-8 hours. Forthun and colleagues also observed an increased risk of infection (adjusted RR [aRR] = 1.15; 95% CI, 1.05-1.27) and antibiotic use (aRR = 1.47; 95% CI 1.16-1.87) and increased risk of infection (aRR = 1.13; 95% CI, 1.03) -1.24) and Antibiotic use risk (aRR = 1.33; 95% CI, 1.05-1.69) among people with chronic sleep disorders. Researchers noted some limitations of the study. This was conducted in the first year of his COVID-19 pandemic, and viral control may have reduced the risk of infection and increased the number of online consultations, which may have influenced study representatives. There is a nature. Forthun and colleagues note that insomnia is common among patients, it is often underrated by a general practitioner. “Cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia has been found to be highly effective in primary care settings, and there is also suggestive evidence that such treatment may reduce levels of cognitive-behavioral therapy. . [c-reactive protein] in blood,” they wrote. Ultimately, “there is a need for both patients and general practitioners to raise awareness of the importance of sleep, not just for general health, but for patient health,” Forthun said in the release. References:

